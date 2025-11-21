Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: News conference live updates

Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua will face Jake Paul in December. Getty

Jake Paul will fight Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight bout in Miami, Florida on Dec. 19.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) will take on Joshua (28-4, 24 KOs), a former two-time unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medallist from England.

The fight has been rumoured for much of the year, but was eventually confirmed on Monday. On Friday, they will come together for a pre-fight news conference in Miami.

The bout is real, and will not be an exhibition. They will fight eight x three-minute rounds and will use 10 oz gloves.

It's a huge step up for Paul, while Joshua has not fought since a September 2024 defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley.

No matter what you think of the event, it promises to draw eyeballs and will be a hot topic in the sporting world for the next month.

