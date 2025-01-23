Open Extended Reactions

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. will settle their differences in north London. Leigh Dawney/Getty Images

The highly anticipated showdown between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. will be held on April 26 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, it was announced Thursday.

Benn and Eubank Jr. will settle their bitter dispute by headlining an eye-catching Riyadh Season event at the Premier League football club's home.

The fight will be contested at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds.

The British rivals, whose fathers -- Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr. -- fought in two classic bouts in the 1990s, were set to face off in 2022 before Conor Benn tested positive for the fertility drug clomifene, which is banned inside and outside competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Two years of appeals and legal battles followed for Benn before his suspension was lifted by the UK National Anti-Doping Panel (NAPD) in November. That paved the way for negotiations to resume, with a deal between the two camps struck last week.

During his suspension in the U.K., Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) fought twice in the United States, while Eubank (37-3, 13 KOs) defeated Kamil Szeremeta in Saudi Arabia in October.

Fight card:

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn

Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur

Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton

Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke