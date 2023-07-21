Naoya 'The Monster' Inoue: Biography, record, fights and more

Naoya Inoue is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Inoue, of Japan, has won titles in three different weight classes and held the undisputed bantamweight championship before moving up in weight.

Inoue's career includes victories over Nonito Donaire (twice), Paul Butler, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Jason Moloney, among others. His first victory over Donaire was selected as the 2019 ESPN fight of the year.

Next fight: July 25 vs. Stephen Fulton (Watch: 4:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

Record: 24-0, 21 KOs

DOB: April 10, 1993

Age: 30

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 67 inches

Height: 5-foot-5

Inoue's fights and results Date Opponent Result 07/25/2023 Stephen Fulton 12 rounds, for Fulton's WBC/WBA junior featherweight titles 12/13/2022 Paul Butler W, KO11 - Won bantamweight undisputed championship 06/07/2022 Nonito Donaire W, TKO2 - Unified WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight titles 12/14/2021 Aran Dipaen W, TKO8 - Defended WBA/IBF bantamweight titles 06/19/2021 Michael Dasmarinas W, KO3 - Defended WBA/IBF bantamweight titles 10/31/2020 Jason Moloney W, KO7 - Defended WBA/IBF bantamweight titles 11/07/2019 Nonito Donaire W, UD12 - Unified WBA/IBF bantamweight titles 05/18/2019 Emmanuel Rodriguez W, KO2 - Won IBF bantamweight title 10/07/2018 Juan Carlos Payano W, KO1 - Defended WBA bantamweight title 05/25/2018 Jamie McDonnell W, TKO1 - Won WBA bantamweight title 12/30/2017 Yoan Boyeaux W, TKO3 - Defended WBO junior bantamweight title 09/09/2017 Antonio Nieves W, TKO6 - Defended WBO junior bantamweight title 05/21/2017 Ricardo Rodriguez W, KO3 - Defended WBO junior bantamweight title 12/30/2016 Kohei Kono W, TKO6 - Defended WBO junior bantamweight title 09/04/2016 Karoon Jarupianlerd W, KO10 - Defended WBO junior bantamweight title 05/08/2016 David Carmona W, UD12 - Defended WBO junior bantamweight title 12/29/2015 Warlito Parrenas W, TKO2 - Defended WBO junior bantamweight title 12/30/2014 Omar Andres Narvaez W, KO2 - Won WBO junior bantamweight title 09/05/2014 Wittawas Basapean W, TKO11 - Defended WBC junior flyweight title 04/06/2014 Adrian Hernandez W, TKO6 - Won WBC junior flyweight title 12/06/2013 Jerson Mancio W, TKO5 08/25/2013 Ryoichi Taguchi W, UD10 04/16/2013 Yuki Sano W, TKO10 01/05/2013 Bunnam Thammakhun W, KO1 10/02/2012 Crison Omayao W, KO4

