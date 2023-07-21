        <
        >

          Naoya 'The Monster' Inoue: Biography, record, fights and more

          Japan's Naoya Inoue has won titles in three different weight classes, junior flyweight, junior bantamweight and bantamweight. YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jul 21, 2023, 03:48 PM

          Naoya Inoue is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Inoue, of Japan, has won titles in three different weight classes and held the undisputed bantamweight championship before moving up in weight.

          Inoue's career includes victories over Nonito Donaire (twice), Paul Butler, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Jason Moloney, among others. His first victory over Donaire was selected as the 2019 ESPN fight of the year.

          Next fight: July 25 vs. Stephen Fulton (Watch: 4:45 a.m. ET on ESPN+)

          Record: 24-0, 21 KOs
          DOB: April 10, 1993
          Age: 30
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 67 inches
          Height: 5-foot-5

          Top Inoue stories: