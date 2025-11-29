Ben Whittaker vs. Benjamin Gavazi: Brit wins with emphatic knockout - as it happened

Open Extended Reactions

Ben Whittaker produced a savage Round 1 knockout win against Benjamin Gavazi on Saturday in his first fight with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) didn't take long to establish his dominance in the bout, setting up with his left jab, working the head and body of Gavazi (19-2, 13 KOs), the Brit's speed proving too much.

The German was floored with a big right hand from Whittaker which topped off a good combination mid-way through the round and the writing was on the wall.

Whittaker moved in, launching a lefthand then another right hand which landed flush and it was all over before everyone had chance to take their seats at the NEC in Birmingham. Gavazi was shaken but got to his feet and appeared OK in the ring after.

Whittaker had the crowd going with his ring walk, accompanied by rapper Dizzee Rascal.

The 28-year-old acknowledged he needed to back up his flashy entrance and did just that with an emphatic knockout.

