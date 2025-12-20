Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua live updates, results and analysis

Open Extended Reactions

Jake Paul takes another major step up on Friday when he faces former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at the Kaseya Center in Miami (Netflix, 8 p.m. ET).

Paul was originally scheduled to meet lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis in a Nov. 14 exhibition at a 195-pound catchweight. That event was ultimately canceled after a civil suit was filed against Davis in late October alleging battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) enters Friday coming off a unanimous decision win over former middleweight titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He has won six straight since suffering his lone defeat -- a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

"I like to challenge myself. I like to take on the biggest, the best. I said anyone, anytime, any place, and I truly mean that," Paul said at the Nov. 21 news conference announcing the fight.

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) lost the WBO, IBF and WBA titles to Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021 and dropped the rematch 11 months later. He rebounded with four victories before being stopped by Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

"I'm going to bring him to another school of boxing that I don't think he's been exposed to yet," Joshua said. "There are a few tricks I have up my sleeve to show Jake on Friday."

Can Paul stun Joshua and continue his unlikely push toward a world title? Follow along for live updates, results and round-by-round analysis.