Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua news conference - as it happened

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua exchanged words in their final prefight news conference from Miami on Wednesday.

At Tuesday's open workouts, Paul vowed to cause the biggest upset in sports history by beating the former two-time unified heavyweight champion.

While that would come against some very steep odds, Joshua has insisted he is preparing for this fight like any other as he targets a big 2026.

The Brit has a new training team, having linked up with the crew behind heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who could even potentially corner Joshua in championship fights.

However, "AJ" must get past Paul first and is expected to do so in devastating fashion.

Here's how the final news conference unfolded in Miami.