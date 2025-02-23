Who are the undisputed men's and women's boxing champions?

Open Extended Reactions

Boxers strive to become champions, but only few become undisputed. What does it mean to be the undisputed champion in boxing? As of 2007, boxing has four major sanctioning bodies:

▪︎ World Boxing Association (WBA)

▪︎ World Boxing Council (WBC)

▪︎ International Boxing Federation (IBF)

▪︎ World Boxing Organization (WBO)

In order for a boxer to be considered the undisputed champion in his or her division, they must be in possession of each body's world title belt simultaneously.

While there were many undisputed champions prior to 2007, here's a look at boxing's undisputed men's and women's champions in the four-belt era:

Men's undisputed champions Dates Boxer Division Feb. 2025 Dmitry Bivol Light heavyweight Oct. 2024-Feb. 2025 Artur Beterbiev Light heavyweight May 2024-Jun. 2024 Oleksandr Usyk Heavyweight Dec. 2023 Naoya Inoue Junior featherweight Jul. 2023-Nov. 2023 Terence Crawford Welterweight Dec. 2022-Jan. 2023 Naoya Inoue Bantamweight Jun. 2022-Nov. 2023 Devin Haney Lightweight May 2022-Nov. 2023 Jermell Charlo Junior middleweight Nov. 2021-Jul. 2024 Canelo Alvarez Super middleweight May 2021-Jun. 2023 Josh Taylor Junior welterweight Jul. 2018-Jun. 2019 Oleksandr Usyk Cruiserweight Aug. 2017-Sept. 2017 Terence Crawford Junior welterweight Jul. 2005-Sept. 2007 Jermain Taylor Middleweight

Women's undisputed champions Dates Boxer Division Feb. 2025 Claressa Shields Heavyweight Mar. 2024-Oct. 2024 Seniesa Estrada Strawweight Nov. 2023 Katie Taylor Junior welterweight Jul. 2023-Dec. 2023 Savannah Marshall Super middleweight Feb. 2023 Alycia Baumgardner Junior lightweight Feb. 2023-Dec. 2023 Amanda Serrano Featherweight Nov. 2022-Nov. 2023 Chantelle Cameron Junior welterweight Apr. 2022-Jul. 2023 Franchón Crews-Dezurn Super middleweight May 2021 Claressa Shields Junior middleweight Aug. 2020-Nov. 2022 Jessica McCaskill Welterweight Jun. 2019-Jan. 2024 Katie Taylor Lightweight Apr. 2019-2020 Claressa Shields Middleweight Sept. 2014-Aug. 2020 Cecilia Brækhus Welterweight

Check out the ESPN boxing hub page for the latest news, analysis, rankings, schedules and more.