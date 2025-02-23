Who are the undisputed men's and women's boxing champions?

Boxers strive to become champions, but only few become undisputed. What does it mean to be the undisputed champion in boxing? As of 2007, boxing has four major sanctioning bodies:
▪︎ World Boxing Association (WBA)
▪︎ World Boxing Council (WBC)
▪︎ International Boxing Federation (IBF)
▪︎ World Boxing Organization (WBO)
In order for a boxer to be considered the undisputed champion in his or her division, they must be in possession of each body's world title belt simultaneously.
While there were many undisputed champions prior to 2007, here's a look at boxing's undisputed men's and women's champions in the four-belt era:
Check out the ESPN boxing hub page for the latest news, analysis, rankings, schedules and more.