Open Extended Reactions

David Benavidez and David Morrell will meet Saturday (Premier Boxing Champions PPV on Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET), in what could be a fight of the year, with the winner taking a giant step forward toward a shot at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 winner.

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) is a relentless pressure fighter who throws punches in combinations, but he has questionable footwork, often squaring up and relying on his size -- 6-foot-2 with a 74.5-inch reach. However, his physical attributes alone didn't earn him the moniker "The Mexican Monster." It was his mentality, intense energy and a throwback fighter's mindset. Benavidez has become a dominating figure in the sport. While carrying a soft demeanor with media and fans, in the ring he shows an obsession to punish his opponents through his skill and, more importantly, his will.

Morrell is a highly skilled southpaw deeply rooted in a rich Cuban boxing pedigree. While Cuban boxers often specialize in defense, exceptional footwork, strategic positioning and sharp counterpunching, Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) stands out with the ability to deliver devastating knockout power. What truly sets Morrell apart is his astonishing 78-inch wingspan, comparable to that of a heavyweight. His hand speed gives him a sniper-like advantage at long range, allowing him to operate from a safe distance. His journey, highlighted by a defection from Cuba, reflects his character, symbolizing a risk-taker who is unafraid to smile in the face of fear.

Let's delve into the intricacies of this very competitive matchup.