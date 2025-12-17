Anthony Joshua can 'stop influencer boxing' with brutal Jake Paul KO - Amir Khan

Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua can abruptly halt the trend of influencer boxing by knocking out Jake Paul, former world champion Amir Khan has predicted.

Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) and Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) will meet in an eight-round heavyweight contest on Friday night which has captivated, and divided, the boxing world.

Khan, a fellow British Olympic medallist, believes the rise of YouTubers stepping into the boxing ring -- which Paul was at the forefront of -- could end if Joshua hurts him badly.

"AJ wins by knockout," Khan told ESPN.

"This fight could be the fight that stops influencer boxing because if he [Joshua] hits him with that same right hand that he caught Francis Ngannou with, I don't think any YouTuber will want to fight again."

Anthony Joshua backed to end influencer boxing trend by Amir Khan. Getty

Khan added: "If I was AJ, I'd take that fight in a heart beat. Why? Because it's an easy, comfortable fight.

"Not only that, it's business. The viewership on that fight's going to be massive. Even the people that watch, probably want to watch it just to see Jake Paul get knocked out because not a lot of people like him."

Joshua is embracing the pressure of getting an early knockout against Paul this week.

While many have criticised the fight, which is seen as a major mismatch both physically and experience-wise, Joshua has insisted he is preparing for the bout like any other.

Due to their difference in skill and size, it is widely expected that Joshua will knock Paul out in the early rounds, something the Brit is embracing.

"I'm carrying boxing on my back," Joshua told a news conference.

"I've done it with the Ngannou fight, and I'm going to do it again. I understand the expectation. I don't carry it, because the expectation I have on myself is already enough. But I understand it, I acknowledge it and I respect it."

Joshua also dismissed any notion that the event is bad for the sport, saying any talk about boxing is positive.

"That's the whole point about this fight, it creates conversation; barber shop conversations, taxi conversations, airport conversations," Joshua said.

"That's what we want. The more people talking about the fight, regardless of what it is, is a massive bonus.

"I'm not worried about what people think about the integrity side. I'm more worried about: 'Are they talking?' And as long as they are, I feel like we're doing a good job."