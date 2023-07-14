        <
        >

          Terence 'Bud' Crawford: Biography, record, fights and more

          Terence Crawford Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jul 14, 2023, 05:45 PM

          Terence Crawford, of Omaha, Nebraska, is a former lightweight champion, a former junior welterweight undisputed champion and the current WBO welterweight champion.

          Next fight: July 29 vs. Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship

          Record: 39-0, 30 KOs
          DOB: Sept. 28, 1987
          Age: 35
          Stance: Southpaw
          Reach: 74 inches
          Height: 5-foot-8

          Top Crawford stories: