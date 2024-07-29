Open Extended Reactions

Israil Madrimov is laser-focused on the biggest fight of his life against Terence Crawford in Los Angeles on Saturday, but he will also be following developments thousands of miles away in Paris.

Boxing in Uzbekistan has never known a more exciting week. Eleven boxers from that country will have competed at the Summer Olympics in Paris by the time Madrimov steps through the ropes at BMO Stadium to face one of boxing's best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) makes his first defense of the WBA junior middleweight title against Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs), the slick southpaw from Omaha, Nebraska, who has won world titles in three weight classes. The vacant WBO interim belt will also be on the line for the winner.

It is a huge opportunity for Madrimov, from Khiva, Uzbekistan, who is a superstar in his homeland but is unheralded in the United States, where he spends most of his time.

Madrimov defends his title against Crawford, a former pound-for-pound No. 1 who produced his best win yet in stopping Errol Spence Jr. to become undisputed welterweight champion a year ago. Not only is it the biggest moment of Madrimov's career, this week will also be a defining moment for some of those he trains alongside in California who will potentially be going for medals next week in Paris.

"The Olympics and my fight are probably equally big in Uzbekistan," Madrimov told ESPN. "The Olympics is something the whole country waits four years for. But my fight is the biggest fight any Uzbekistan fighter has been in, against a pound-for-pound No. 1, and on a big stage."

Uzbekistan has one of the strongest boxing teams in Paris and some of the boxers train alongside Madrimov in Indio, California -- a home-away-from-home two hours from Los Angeles for fighters-- such as Bakhodir Jalolov, Abdumalik Khalokov and Hasanboy Dusmatov. Jalolov is a leading contender in Paris at super heavyweight, after winning gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He has also compiled a 14-0 (14 KOs) record as a professional at heavyweight.

"Of course I'm going to be watching some of the Olympics if I can get the time because they are my close friends," Madrimov said. "I know everyone in the Uzbek boxing team. I expect them all to get medals. I train with Jalalov, Dusmatov and others."

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is another who uses the Indio gym and is currently preparing for an undisputed world title clash with fellow Russian Artur Beterbiev. Two years ago, Bivol upset the odds to defeat boxing's biggest star, Canelo Alvarez, and he is an inspiring figure for Madrimov, who is plotting his own big upset against Crawford.

"I have also trained with Dmitry Bivol and there are about 10 or 12 Uzbek fighters who I also train with in Indio," Madrimov said. "Bivol is training in Kyrgyzstan at the moment but we are on the phone a lot supporting each other. He had a very good win against Canelo and of course I pick up things from being around Bivol. He has such a calculating style, he's like a machine in the ring, and everything is like a science with him. We are good friends and it's a privilege being in the same camp as him."

Madrimov, ESPN's No. 3 junior middleweight, won the WBA title with a fifth-round TKO victory over Magomed Kurbanov in March, on the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou undercard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He's used to being in big events.

Crawford, 36, is stepping up a weight class to face Madrimov, who dismisses theories he is facing a fighter of Crawford's quality too soon in his career. Madrimov has only had 11 fights since turning professional in 2018, but the 29-year-old had nearly 100 fights as an amateur.

"This is my weight and I was fighting at an even higher weight class than 154 pounds as an amateur, so I feel comfortable and strong at this weight," Madrimov said. "People can say whatever they want [about experience], but I'm not paying too much attention to it. I've had good fights against the right opponents to prepare me for this fight versus Crawford. Also, with all the international experience as an amateur, along with the professional fights, I'm well prepared for this moment. I'm at my peak."

Madrimov also understands this fight is "a once in a lifetime opportunity." A win, and everything will change.

"In one moment I can change my life and my family's life, and my friends' lives," Madrimov said. "I will be ready because it is an opportunity for me, my family and my country."

Madrimov's promoter, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, is bullish about the fighter known as "The Dream" proving to be a nightmare for Crawford.

Israil Madrimov will face Terence Crawford for the WBA "regular" junior middleweight title on Saturday. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

"He had such a stellar amateur career and he is also in his absolute prime," Hearn told ESPN. "I think this is the toughest fight of Terence Crawford's career; he has not been up at 154 pounds before and Madrimov is a huge puncher with a very high boxing IQ."

As an underdog (+500 per ESPN BET), Hearn knows that even boxing fans are overlooking him. Still, Madrimov has an opportunity to show his talent to a wider audience, and according to Hearn, this is his moment to show everyone what he can do.

"Terence Crawford is one of the top three pound for pound fights," Hearn said. "He probably edges it on ability, so we have to rely on Madrimov being very good but also his size and power hurting Crawford who is a generational great."

For Hearn, Madrimov is reminiscent of Gennadiy Golovkin, from Kazakhstan, who was also based in California for the last part of his professional career, one that saw him dominate the middleweight division with a 23-fight knockout streak. Hearn sees similarities in Madrimov's style with "GGG", the former unified middleweight champion.

"His movement is different to GGG, but he punches very hard and he has that teak-tough eastern European toughness that Golovkin had," Hearn said. "He's going to get hit, but if he has the toughness to come through that and take Crawford into the trenches, it will be a long night for Terence Crawford.

"There's no pressure and he's already a huge star in Uzbekistan. If he beats Terence Crawford he will probably run for president in Uzbekistan. We did a show in Uzbekistan a few years ago and he always gets mobbed when he's at the airport and in public."

Golovkin is another figure who Madrimov admires, and earlier in his career he appeared on one of Golovkin's undercards in New York City.

"I'm a big fan of Golovkin, I have always admired him for many years, he's one of the best ever," Madrimov said. "It was a pleasure to meet him and then I fought on the undercard of one of his big fights at Madison Square Garden. He's a great human being also, he does a lot of work helping the youth and young boxers. If Eddie thinks I am like Gennadiy, then I'm pleased to hear it."

Polite, respectful, and like Golovkin you won't hear Madrimov bad-mouthing his opponents. Will he be the biggest puncher Crawford has faced, and can he deliver a KO blow?

"We've got a plan and a strategy and the ring will show if I have the power and if I will be the hardest puncher he has faced," Madrimov said. "The ring will show if I'm good enough to be champion."