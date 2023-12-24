        <
          Dmitry Bivol: Biography, record, fights and more

          Al Bello/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Dec 24, 2023, 01:11 AM

          Dmitry Bivol is the WBA light heavyweight champion. Bivol won the title by defeating Trent Broadhurst by first-round KO in November 2017. During those six years, he has defended the title nine times, including victories over Canelo Alvarez and Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in 2022.

          Next fight: TBA

          Record: 22-0, 11 KOs
          DOB: Dec. 18, 1990
          Age: 32
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 72 inches
          Height: 6-foot-0

          Top Bivol stories: