Dmitry Bivol: Biography, record, fights and more

Dmitry Bivol is the WBA light heavyweight champion. Bivol won the title by defeating Trent Broadhurst by first-round KO in November 2017. During those six years, he has defended the title nine times, including victories over Canelo Alvarez and Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez in 2022.

Next fight: TBA

Record: 22-0, 11 KOs

DOB: Dec. 18, 1990

Age: 32

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 72 inches

Height: 6-foot-0

Bivol's fights and results Date Opponent Result 12/23/2023 Lyndon Arthur W, UD12 - Retained WBA light heavyweight title 11/05/2022 Gilberto Ramirez W, UD12 - Retained WBA light heavyweight title 05/07/2022 Canelo Alvarez W, UD12 - Retained WBA light heavyweight title 12/11/2021 Umar Salamov W, UD12 - Retained WBA light heavyweight title 05/01/2021 Craig Richards W, UD12 - Retained WBA light heavyweight title 10/12/2019 Gilbert Castillo W, UD12 - Retained WBA light heavyweight title 03/09/2019 Joe Smith Jr. W, UD12 - Retained WBA light heavyweight title 11/24/2018 Jean Pascal W, UD12 - Retained WBA light heavyweight title 08/04/2018 Isaac Chilemba W, UD12 - Retained WBA light heavyweight title 03/03/2018 Sullivan Barrera W, TKO12 - Retained WBA light heavyweight title 11/04/2017 Trent Broadhurst W, KO1 - Won WBA light heavyweight title 06/17/2017 Cedric Agnew W, TKO4 04/14/2017 Samuel Clarkson W, TKO4 - Retained WBA interim light heavyweight title 02/23/2017 Robert Berridge W, TKO4 - Retained WBA interim light heavyweight title 10/29/2016 Yevgenii Makhteienko W, UD10 05/21/2016 Felix Valera W, UD12 - Won WBA interim light heavyweight title 02/18/2016 Cleiton Conceicao W, KO4 11/04/2015 Jackson dos Santos W, TKO4 08/27/2015 Felipe Romero W, KO8 05/22/2015 Joey Vegas W, KO4 04/10/2015 Konstantin Piternov W, TKO3 11/28/2014 Jorge Rodriguez W, TKO6

