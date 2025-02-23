Take a look at the statistics from Dmitry Bivol's win against Artur Beterbiev. (1:01)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Dmitry Bivol has said he will consider a move up to cruiserweight after beating Artur Beterbiev to become the undisputed light heavyweight world champion.

Bivol outpointed Beterbiev 114-114, 116-112 and 115-113 to win via majority decision and claim the WBA, WBC, WBO & IBF titles in Riyadh in a pulsating rematch.

While their initial bout was a more technical affair, Bivol made a fast start in the opening rounds on Saturday as he looked to catch his opponent off guard. Beterbiev switched on in Round 5 and had his own success, using incredible footwork to force Bivol back.

However, Bivol maintained more energy throughout the fight, bouncing around at all angles to frustrate Beterbiev and unleashing powerful combinations to the head and body.

It made for a captivating fight that moved along at an exhilarating pace.

When Bivol got the decision, thoughts soon turned to what would be next.

With Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi Arabian boxing powerbroker, signaling three fingers to Beterbiev, who himself said "we are going to do a third fight," a trilogy looks inevitable.

In the post-fight news conference, however, Bivol said he doesn't mind what comes next, and hinted he could move up in weight.

"I think December it will be amazing, maybe earlier. I don't have any preference now to be honest. What people want to see I'm going to take," Bivol said.

Dmitry Bivol won the undisputed light heavyweight championship on Saturday. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

"Maybe we could talk about cruiserweight. I will think about it also, why not. I have belts here [at light heavyweight]. I need to check cruiserweight. Why not?"

There are plenty of enticing options for Bivol, who has been linked with fights against David Benavidez and a rematch with Canelo Alvarez.

With 24 rounds between the two in four months, both Bivol and Beterbiev are expected to take time off. Bivol also revealed he has been battling elbow and lower back problems in camp.

"I'm open for any fight, but today I want to enjoy that I'm undisputed champion," he said. "I want to take care of my health because I have some issues.

"I want to heal myself and then move forward again. Trilogy, Benavides, Canelo ... As always, I just wait for offer then I say yes."