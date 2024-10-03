Open Extended Reactions

A number of interesting boxing rematches could be made -- or not -- in the next few weeks, and two world champions are making title defenses this weekend.

A possible second fight between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney seems to be farther away following Haney's recent filing of a lawsuit against Garcia. Haney is seeking damages for alleged battery and breach of contract, among other things, related to Garcia's positive PED test after their April junior welterweight title fight in New York. Will the rematch still happen?

Following his decision victory over Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14, Canelo Alvarez said he would like a rematch with Dmitry Bivol, if Bivol defeats Artur Beterbiev in a fight for the undisputed light heavyweight championship on Oct. 12. Alvarez moved up to 175 pounds in May 2022 and lost a unanimous decision to Bivol, and he has been looking to get even since. Can the fight be made if Bivol wins?

Anthony Joshua was close to getting a fight against the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury heavyweight championship rematch. He needed to defeat Daniel Dubois on Sept. 21, but instead was knocked down four times en route to a fifth-round KO loss. A rematch with Dubois could be the only way for Joshua to get back to the title picture. Will Joshua take it?

Friday night in Australia, Janibek Alimkhanuly will try to defend his IBF middleweight title against Andrei Mikhailovich. Can the power puncher Mikhailovich score an upset against the champion after their fight was postponed back in July when Alimkhanuly couldn't make weight?

On Saturday, Nick Ball takes on Ronny Rios in a first defense of his WBA featherweight title. Ball has been at both ends of controversial decisions, but can he score a clear victory fighting at home in Liverpool, England?

Mike Coppinger, Nick Parkinson and Timothy Bradley Jr. share their thoughts and separate what's real and what's not.

Real or not: Haney's lawsuit against Garcia makes it unlikely they'll meet in a rematch next year

Ryan Garcia, top, defeated Devin Haney by majority decision in a junior welterweight fight back in April. Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Not real. If anything, the lawsuit could pave the way for a settlement that includes a deal for a rematch. The return bout between Garcia and Haney is simply too big to pass up, for both the fighters and the sport.

There's the immense controversy following Garcia's positive test and subsequent one-year ban. Haney claims the PEDs led to Garcia's shocking performance, along with the fact Garcia was 3.2 pounds overweight. Both infractions are key to the lawsuit.

Haney was as much as a 9-1 favorite but was floored three times in an upset loss that was later overturned to a no contest. The fight was thrilling, and the second bout stands to be a box office bonanza.

After all, the prevailing thought heading into the April matchup was that Haney would dominate. Garcia's behavior in the buildup of the fight was so reckless that there was legitimate fear the bout wouldn't happen at all.

Now, with all the bad blood between the fighters along with Garcia's growing star power and his performance against Haney (advantages notwithstanding), there would be immense interest in a rematch. The lawsuit only adds to the drama and could be the very thing that helps bridge the issues to make the rematch happen. -- Coppinger

Real or not: If Bivol defeats Beterbiev, he'll be the favorite to fight Alvarez in May

Light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, left, defeated Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision in 2022. Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Real. Canelo told ESPN last month that he was targeting a rematch should Bivol win next week. And why not? Canelo was a major favorite against his past four opponents and has been widely criticized for his level of competition.

Against Bivol, Canelo would be a decided underdog. Bivol routed Alvarez when they met in May 2022, despite the narrow scorecards. Bivol is not only bigger but was able to use his footwork and elite boxing ability to befuddle and punish Alvarez.

Canelo has maintained all along that he's a better fighter than Bivol and that his surgically repaired hand will help him prove it in a rematch. This would also be a legacy fight. Canelo would have the chance to not only become undisputed champion at a second weight class, but also avenge the second loss of his career (the other defeat was against Floyd Mayweather in 2013).

What remains to be seen: Bivol's willingness to fight Canelo again. When the rematch was discussed during the summer of 2023, Bivol was steadfast that the bout must happen at 168 pounds for Canelo's undisputed championship. Alvarez said the fight needed to happen at 175.

Whatever weight they settle on, this fight is by far the best option for Canelo if he's not going to face either David Benavidez or Terence Crawford. But Bivol first has a tremendous challenge to face against Beterbiev. -- Coppinger

Real or not: Mikhailovich will dethrone Alimkhanuly

Janibek Alimkhanuly, left, puts his IBF middleweight world title on the line against Andrei Mikhailovich on Friday in Australia. Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Real: Mikhailovich, of New Zealand, is stepping into the ring in Australia with a fierce sense of responsibility. He's an aggressive and fearless fighter who seems ready to unleash after traveling to the U.S. months ago to fight, only to discover that Alimkhanuly failed to make weight and the fight was postponed.

Mikhailovich is a powerful puncher, and punchers are willing to engage to land their strikes, so I expect him to do just that. In contrast, many of Alimkhanuly's previous opponents have entered the ring with self-doubt, influenced by the hype surrounding the champion. This time Alimkhanuly finds himself outside his comfort zone, facing a determined, willing challenger. Although this is Mikhailovich's first fight against a world-class opponent, the stakes are high and he has everything to gain. The question is, can he avoid getting knocked out early? Or can he hurt the champion early to gain respect?

I think Mikhailovich's relentless style could impose on Alimkhanuly's counterpunching style, especially since Alimkhanuly has only gone the complete 12 rounds once in his career. For Mikhailovich, surviving the early rounds and taking the fight deep will be key. Alimkhanuly's ability to adapt and withstand Mikhailovich's aggression and punching power will be fun to watch. -- Bradley

Real or not: Joshua will not take the rematch with Dubois next

Daniel Dubois, right, knocked down Anthony Joshua four times during his fifth-round KO victory to defend the IBF heavyweight world title. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Not real. Joshua, boxing's biggest earner behind Canelo, has gone from closing in on a huge, lucrative showdown with the winner of the Dec. 21 Usyk vs. Fury fight, to fighting to keep his name relevant at boxing's top table. To put himself back into serious contention for a megafight in 2025, Joshua needs to regain some credibility after last month's five-round KO defeat to Dubois, and the only way he can do that is with an immediate rematch.

Though his promoter, Matchroom, might not agree, Joshua won't mind taking the skinny side of a deal that will see him face Dubois in a sequel, this time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, potentially on Feb. 22, since it offers him the quickest route back. The winner of the Dubois vs. Joshua rematch would progress to face the victor of Usyk vs. Fury 2 in summer 2025, possibly back at London's Wembley Stadium, the scene of Joshua's humiliating four knockdowns against Dubois in front of a UK-record 96,000 fans two weeks ago. That fight could be for all four major heavyweight world titles.

Two-time champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs), who turns 35 this month, has already dismissed suggestions from former boxers such as Barry McGuigan that he should retire, amid doubts as to whether he is losing resistance to power punches.

Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs), 27, is also up for a rematch and will fancy his chances against his shaken English rival. And this time he would be paid more.

It was a chaotic, entertaining and thrilling fight the first time around, which would swell pay-per-view sales for a rematch. But since Dubois vs. Joshua 2 needs to take place in the winter and the U.K. only has one stadium with a roof (Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, which has a capacity of 74,500), it would be a surprise to see this fight land at a U.K. venue.

Turki Alalshikh, the most powerful figure in boxing who controls lineups that take place on Saudi Arabia-backed boxing events, will be keen for such a large fight -- one of the biggest boxing can offer next year -- taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, who guides Joshua's career, says Joshua has already agreed terms, while Frank Warren, Dubois' promoter, says Dubois will fight again in February. Warren has also expressed his gusto for an immediate rematch, so expect it to happen. -- Parkinson

Real or not: Ball will defend his WBA featherweight title against Rios

Nick Ball, left, won the WBA featherweight title by defeating Raymond Ford in June. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Real. Ball has been hungry, sharp and busy in stepping up to elite level over the last year, even in fights where he didn't have his hand raised. The Liverpool-based 5-foot-2 boxer does not seem to be bothered by a height disadvantage in world title fights and was unfortunate to be denied victory in a split draw against Rey Vargas, the WBC featherweight titleholder, in March. What was more impressive was Ball's split decision win over Raymond Ford, who was previously undefeated, for the WBA belt, back in June in Riyadh.

Rios (34-4, 17 KOs), 34, has not been as active or in the same form as Ball, who will be full of fire for his first world title defense in front of his home city fans. Ball (20-0-1, 11 KOs), 27, must be careful, as Rios registered an impressive fifth-round KO of Nicolas Polanco in April, but that was the Californian's first outing in almost two years. Vargas also outpointed Rios in 2017, and Murodjon Akhmadaliev stopped Rios in the last round for the WBA and IBF junior featherweight world titles in June 2022. Ball's energy and desire will see him defend his WBA belt with a decision victory. -- Parkinson.