          Edgar Berlanga: Biography, record, fights and more

          Edgar Berlanga: The first-round KO king (1:43)

          Edgar Berlanga began his career with 16 straight wins, all by first-round stoppage. (1:43)

          • ESPN
          Sep 4, 2024, 04:05 PM

          Edgar Berlanga, of Brooklyn, New York, is a super middleweight challenger. After a successful amateur career with more than 160 fights, Berlanga started his professional career in April 2016, and by December 2020 he had a record of 16-0 with all his victories in the first round. Since then, Berlanga has gone 6-0 with just one KO.

          Berlanga has notable victories over Padraig McCrory, Roamer Alexis Angulo, Marcelo Coceres and Jason Quigley.

          Next fight: Sept. 14 vs. Canelo Alvarez

          Record: 22-0, 17 KOs
          DOB: May 18, 1997
          Age: 27
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 73 inches
          Height: 6-foot-1

          Top Berlanga stories: