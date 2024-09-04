Edgar Berlanga: Biography, record, fights and more

Edgar Berlanga, of Brooklyn, New York, is a super middleweight challenger. After a successful amateur career with more than 160 fights, Berlanga started his professional career in April 2016, and by December 2020 he had a record of 16-0 with all his victories in the first round. Since then, Berlanga has gone 6-0 with just one KO.
Berlanga has notable victories over Padraig McCrory, Roamer Alexis Angulo, Marcelo Coceres and Jason Quigley.
Next fight: Sept. 14 vs. Canelo Alvarez
Record: 22-0, 17 KOs
DOB: May 18, 1997
Age: 27
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 73 inches
Height: 6-foot-1
Top Berlanga stories:
Why is Canelo fighting Berlanga? What about Crawford and Benavidez?
A look back at Edgar Berlanga's remarkable KO streak as he starts a new chapter in his career
Super middleweight Edgar Berlanga, Top Rank go their separate ways