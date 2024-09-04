Edgar Berlanga: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Edgar Berlanga, of Brooklyn, New York, is a super middleweight challenger. After a successful amateur career with more than 160 fights, Berlanga started his professional career in April 2016, and by December 2020 he had a record of 16-0 with all his victories in the first round. Since then, Berlanga has gone 6-0 with just one KO.

Berlanga has notable victories over Padraig McCrory, Roamer Alexis Angulo, Marcelo Coceres and Jason Quigley.

Next fight: Sept. 14 vs. Canelo Alvarez

Record: 22-0, 17 KOs

DOB: May 18, 1997

Age: 27

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 73 inches

Height: 6-foot-1

Berlanga's fights and results Date Opponent Result 02/24/2024 Padraig McCrory W, KO6 06/24/2023 Jason Quigley W, UD12 06/11/2022 Roamer Alexis Angulo W, UD10 03/19/2022 Steve Rolls W, UD10 10/09/2021 Marcelo Coceres W, UD10 04/24/2021 Demond Nicholson W, UD8 12/12/2020 Ulises Sierra W, TKO1 10/17/2020 Lanell Bellows W, TKO1 07/21/2020 Eric Moon W, KO1 12/14/2019 Cesar Nunez W, TKO1 08/10/2019 Gregory Trenel W, TKO1 05/25/2019 Gyorgy Varju W, KO1 04/20/2019 Samir dos Santos Barbosa W, TKO1 09/29/2018 Gregory Clark W, TKO1 06/09/2018 Aaron Garcia W, TKO1 01/26/2018 Jaime Barboza W, TKO1 11/18/2017 Enrique Gallegos W, TKO1 09/09/2017 Saadiq Muhammad W, KO1 03/24/2017 Christopher Salerno W, TKO1 11/18/2016 Jose Alberto Leal W, TKO1 06/16/2016 Jose Antonio Leos W, KO1 04/29/2016 Jorge Pedroza W, KO1

