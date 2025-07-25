What makes Xander Zayas, Shu Shu Carrington and others the top young fighters in boxing

Open Extended Reactions

Editor's note: This story was originally published in September 2024.

The term "passage" refers to transitioning from one state to another. In boxing, a fighter may evolve from being a touted prospect to a title contender, and hopefully from a champion with long-lasting success to an all-time legend. Each fighter approaches these transitions differently, with some able to leapfrog levels based on their skills, abilities, maturity and mindset.

There are a few fighters ready to take a step. They have career trajectories and timelines to get championship opportunities very soon, which bodes well for the future of boxing. We will focus on Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington, Keyshawn Davis, Xander Zayas, Abdullah Mason and Troy Isley, who are scheduled to fight in the next two months, plus Andy Cruz who just fought in August. These are just six of the fighters that have recently graduated from prospects and find themselves at the critical place of contender status.

Let's dive into each fighter's potential for the next phase of his journey to becoming world champion.

Keyshawn Davis finishes Jose Pedraza with flurry of punches Keyshawn Davis stops the fight vs. Jose Pedraza after overwhelming him with a barrage of punches.

Keyshawn Davis | Lightweight

Record: 11-0, 7 KOs | Next fight: Nov. 8 vs. Gustavo Lemos

Age: 25 | Height: 5-foot-9 | Reach: 70" | Stance: Orthodox

Davis is a master manipulator in the ring, like a chameleon skillfully changing its appearance to outwit predators. His abilities extend far beyond his size, skill or punching power. The combination of ring intelligence and technical insight distinguishes him as one of the most naturally talented fighters in the sport. He makes things look easy, just like great boxers do, but he's still evolving.

Davis excels at physically manipulating his opposition's posture, forcing them into disadvantageous positions to punish them. He sets up attacks and flourishes off his educated jab, evading attacks with elusive head movement while delivering precise counters. His timing is impeccable, allowing him to exploit openings created by his opponents when throwing punches.

Davis can neutralize aggressive fighters through lateral traps, momentum-slowing clinches and punishing body punches to drain their resolve. He possesses a shark-like instinct, sensing weakness or nervous energy in his opponents and capitalizing on it by finishing them abruptly when he chooses. His mastery of distance control and positioning further enhances his complexity as a fighter. He fights on his terms. His blend of intelligence and instinct sets him apart in boxing. Davis stands out as the top young contender.

Bruce Carrington's road back to the ring after his brother's tragic death Boxer Bruce Carrington details the death of his brother, Michael Hayden, and his journey back to the ring ahead of his fight on Sept. 27.

Bruce "ShuShu" Carrington | Featherweight

Record: 12-0, 8 KOs | Next fight: Sept. 27 vs. Sulaiman Segawa

Age: 27 | Height: 5-8 | Reach: 72" | Stance: Orthodox

"Maturity" is the first word that comes to mind when I think of Carrington. "Shu-Shu" was raised in Brownsville, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, a hotbed for boxing talent that has produced legends such as Mike Tyson, Zab Judah and Riddick Bowe, among others. This maturity manifests in his decision to resist turning professional to allow his body to catch up with his mind.

A wave of calmness can be witnessed from Carrington in his style, especially inside the pocket, where many fighters fold under pressure and lack close-quarters combat skills. Carrington's ability to remain composed allows him to navigate tight spaces confidently, utilizing his catch-and-shoot skills to land powerful counters while evading incoming traffic. His skill of slipping punches, bobbing, weaving and rolling shots showcases his defensive awareness and enhances his offensive capabilities, making him a dual threat in the ring.

Carrington has earned must-watch contender status by delivering a combination of speed, power and technical proficiency that makes him a serious threat to any champion. His lightning-fast hands allow him to deliver devastating punches before opponents can react, while his exceptional positioning keeps him elusive and hard to hit. He shows his ring smarts with each fight, adapting to different styles and strategies and outmaneuvering seasoned opponents with flavor. More importantly, he thirsts for pressure, remaining sharp and focused even in intense moments, which allows him to execute his game plan flawlessly.

With his rigorous training habits, vegan diet and conditioning, Carrington ensures he can maintain a high pace throughout the fight, wearing down his opposition and capitalizing on their tendencies. His reputation as a rising star makes him a force that champions cannot underestimate.

Is Xander Zayas ready for his 'star turn'? Mark Kriegel walks through Xander Zayas' journey ahead of his bout against Patrick Teixeira.

Xander Zayas | Junior middleweight

Record: 19-0, 12 KOs | Next fight: Sept. 27 vs. Damian Sosa

Age: 22 | Height: 5-10 | Reach: 74" | Stance: Orthodox

Zayas has quickly transitioned into a highly-rated contender in the boxing world. His impressive average of 65 punches thrown per round (per CompuBox) embodies his acute thinking, exceptional stamina, conditioning and ability to maintain a high fight pace that keeps opponents on the defensive.

Zayas's signature left hook, delivered with precision to the body and head, adds a powerful dimension to his offensive arsenal, allowing him to break through tight defenses and turn the assumed brave opponents into respectable characters. His quick second-level step (a second transition of offense after offense) into range creates openings for follow-up attacks, catching his opponents off guard.

His hand speed is another key asset, enabling him to win 50/50 exchanges that can define the outcome of a battle. Defensively, Zayas is well-taught at cutting angles and weaving under incoming punches, allowing him to land counters with efficiency. His ability to slip punches shows his understanding of timing and distance. Additionally, Zayas employs a feint game, which helps him draw reactions from opponents and set up his offense.

This combination of attributes positions Zayas as one of the most sought-after contenders with the potential for championship glory.

Abdullah Mason only needs one punch for vicious KO Abdullah Mason unleashes a big left hook to floor Benjamin Gurment and win by second-round knockout.

Abdullah Mason | Lightweight

Record: 15-0, 13 KOs | Next fight: Nov. 8 vs. Yohan Vasquez

Age: 20 | Height: 5-9 | Reach: 74" | Stance: Southpaw

Mason has burst on the scene quickly, establishing himself as a force in the lightweight division with an aggressive style that combines top skills with remarkable physical attributes. At just 20 years old, Mason is tall, with a long reach for the division that leverages his southpaw stance and helps him control distance while employing precise power punches.

His hand speed complements his well-rounded arsenal, making him a dangerous fighter every second in the ring. With an instinct for timing and counterpunching, he engages his opponents, believing in his chin and anticipating their moves, often leaving opponents overwhelmed and open for his sharp, lethal offense.

His determination, which he describes as an "appetite for smoke," reveals his mindset as a fighter who thrives under pressure and is always ready to take on the toughest challenges. Mason's trajectory in the division suggests he is on the fast track to becoming a top contender and then quickly a champion. His fast growth, aggressive, tactical and technical style could soon lead him to the mountaintop against established names in the division such as Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Keyshawn Davis. If he maintains his current momentum, Mason can make a huge impact and become one of the sport's new young superstars.

Andy Cruz has only five fights as a professional boxer, but he is a two-time Olympic champion. Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

Andy Cruz | Lightweight

Record: 4-0, 2 KOs | Next fight: TBD

Age: 29 | Height: 5-9 | Reach: N/A | Stance: Orthodox

Cruz, the conqueror of the talented Keyshawn Davis in the amateurs (Cruz is 4-0 over Davis, including a win in the Tokyo Olympics final), is making colossal waves in his boxing career as he transitions into the professional arena. Under the guidance of Derick "Bozy" Ennis, father and trainer of welterweight champion Jaron "Boots" Ennis, Cruz is quietly honing his skills and improving his fighting style for the pro ranks. His unique "loose goose" style and approach leave opponents bewildered, as it seems they are getting hit by four hands instead of two as he maneuvers in and out of range, catching them with punches of his choice.

His approach is reminiscent of water flooding: swift, disruptive and overwhelming. Cruz has already tackled the demanding challenge of fighting 10 rounds despite having only four professional fights, demonstrating exceptional stamina, skill and strategic energy management. His footwork is a standout skill, allowing him to outposition even the most seasoned veterans. A two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist, Cruz has burst onto the scene with remarkable speed and established himself as a serious contender. Cruz's ability to seamlessly switch stances, attacking and evading punches, is extraordinary.

As he continues to build and refine his craft, this lightweight sensation can elevate the sport to new heights, capturing attention and admiration as he trends upward in his boxing career.

Middleweight contender Troy Isley is making waves in the 160-pound division. Elsa/Getty Images

Troy Isley | Middleweight

Record: 13-0, 5 KOs | Next fight: Nov. 8 vs. Tyler Howard

Age: 26 | Height: 5-10 | Reach: 69½" | Stance: Orthodox

"The Transformer" Isley has undoubtedly improved and evolved into an under-the-radar contender in the middleweight division. Once a celebrated USA Olympian, Isley embodies the trait of a pocket fighter, exploding violently in the trenches with combinations while putting forth an eye-for-an-eye mentality. His ability to recognize situations, changing his tactics from slugger to boxer, and to break down opponents with skill and pinpoint accuracy created by his defense reveals his ring smarts, ring awareness and tenacity.

Despite being undersized for the division, Isley compensates with an extraordinary heart and mental fortitude, allowing him to engage ferociously and take calculated risks. Isley is never in a dull fight, amplifying his desire to be great. But what truly sets Isley apart is his mental toughness, honed through grueling seven-day-a-week workouts and a commitment to pushing his limits. He has transformed training challenges into strengths, developing into a fighter capable of dissecting opponents from a distance, midrange and inside. His physical strength is a psychological weapon, wearing down his adversaries.

Isley is coming up in the middleweight division, ready to make his mark, proving the doubters wrong with skill and heart.