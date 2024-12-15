Bruno Surace somehow comes up with the incredible upset of Jaime Munguia via knockout in Round 6. (0:56)

Jaime Munguia suffered a shocking sixth-round knockout loss Saturday to unheralded Frenchman Bruno Surace in a homecoming super middleweight fight in his native Tijuana, Mexico.

Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) dropped Munguia for the count of 10 in Round 6 with a single overhand right to spring the biggest boxing upset of 2024. Munguia was a -2500 favorite, and Surace was handpicked to deliver an easy, stay-busy win for Munguia before seeking another high-profile fight in 2025.

Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) floored Surace with a powerful left hook about one minute into Round 2. Surace, who was fighting outside France for the first time, suffered the first knockdown of his 28-fight career. Surace weathered the storm as Munguia pressed for the finish.

Surace found his first moment in Round 4 when he connected on a left uppercut followed by a pair of chopping right hands that caught Munguia's attention. Two rounds later, he returned the favor with a knockdown, only Munguia didn't beat the count.

"I know that he is an excellent boxer," Surace, 26, said through an interpreter. "So we worked on our counter punches. He is a true warrior. I want to thank him for the opportunity. This was a big experience for me."

The victory was just Surace's ninth over an opponent with a winning record.

The referee's count appeared to be quick, but Munguia seemed to be in bad shape as he rose to his feet at 10. Munguia suffered the first loss of his career in May when he was outpointed in dominant fashion by boxing's top star, Canelo Alvarez.

The 28-year-old rebounded from the defeat with a 10th-round KO of contender Erik Bazinyan in September. Now, Munguia has lost two of his last three fights. He scored his best win last year, a decision over former champion Sergiy Derevyanchenko that was named ESPN's Fight of the Year.

Now, the former junior middleweight champion figures to be on the wrong end of the Upset of the Year. Munguia entered the ring rated No. 3 by ESPN at 168 pounds.

Earlier in the week, the WBC ordered an interim title fight between Munguia and Christian Mbili, who is also promoted by Top Rank. The matchup shaped up as one of the best action fights in boxing, but now, Munguia is sure to seek a rematch with Surace.

"Middleweight is my true weight class," Surace said, "but we'll see if it can happen."