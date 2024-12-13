Boxing results: Munguia-Surace, Jonas-Habazin, more

Eight notable boxing cards are on the schedule for this weekend, including four women's title fights, the return of former junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia, who's making his fourth appearance this year, and a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division in Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel.
On Friday, in Sydney, Australia, Desley Robinson defeated Kaye Scott by unanimous decision to win the vacant IBF middleweight title. Robinson (9-3, 3KOs), of Queensland, Australia, won by scorecards of 97-93, 97-93 and 98-92.
On Saturday, in Liverpool, Natasha Jonas and Ivana Habazin will square off to unify the IBF and WBC women's welterweight titles, and Lauren Price puts her WBA women's welterweight title on the line against Bexcy Mateus in the co-main event, with the winners potentially meeting in a three-belt unification next.
Also on Saturday, in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Beatriz Ferreira defends her IBF women's lightweight title against Licia Boudersa.
Jaime Munguia, who defeated Erik Bazinyan by KO in September to rebound from his loss to Canelo Alvarez in May, faces Bruno Surace in a 10-round super middleweight bout in Tijuana, Mexico.
Here are some of the most notable fight cards this weekend.
Dec. 13: Sydney, Australia
Toese Vousiutu defeated Kenny Niko by KO6 in a heavyweight bout
Shannon O'Connell defeated Jasmine Parr by SD8 in a women's bantamweight
Callum Peters defeated Mitch Holden by TKO1 in a light heavyweight bout
Brock Jarvis defeated Adrian Rodriguez by TKO4 in a middleweight bout
Dec. 13: London (DAZN)
George Liddard vs. Omar Nguale Ilunga, 8 rounds, middleweights
Shannon Ryan vs. Kate Radomska, 8 rounds, women's junior bantamweights
Jimmy Sains vs. Dmitri Protkunas, 6 rounds, middleweights
Maisey Rose Courtney defeated Klaudia Ferenczi by points (60-54) in a women's flyweight bout
Julia Lee vs. Sara Orszagi, 4 rounds, bantamweights
Dec. 13: Orlando, Florida (DAZN)
Antonio Vargas vs. Winston Guerrero, 12 rounds, bantamweights
Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Patrick Mailata, 8 rounds, heavyweights
Javon "Wanna" Walton vs. Erik Hanley, 4 rounds, junior lightweights
Fradimil Macayo vs. Oscar Escandon, 8 rounds, lightweights
Hendri Cedeno vs. Luis Hernandez, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
Jamar Pemberton vs. Kahlil Mitchell, 6 rounds, middleweights
Dainier Pero vs. Walter Burns, 10 rounds, heavyweights
Jeovanny Estela vs. Jocksan Blanco, 8 rounds, junior middleweights
Alex Bray vs. Gaston Mario Rios, 8 rounds, junior middleweights
Tammara Thibeault vs. Natasha Spence, 6 rounds, women's middleweights
Antraveous Ingram vs. Freddy Espinoza, 6 rounds, junior middleweights
Dec. 14: Monte Carlo, Monaco (DAZN)
Cheavon Clarke vs. Leonardo Mosquea, 12 rounds, cruiserweights
Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ricardo Espinoza, 12 rounds, junior featherweights
Gary Cully vs. Maxi Hughes, 10 rounds, lightweights
Title fight: Beatriz Ferreira vs. Licia Boudersa, 10 rounds, for Ferreira's IBF women's lightweight title
Teremoana "Junior" Teremoana vs. Volodymyr Katsuk, 6 rounds, heavyweights
Dec. 14: Liverpool, England
Title fight: Natasha Jonas vs. Ivana Habazin, 10 rounds, for Jonas' IBF women's welterweight title and Habazin's WBC women's welterweight title
Title fight: Lauren Price vs. Bexcy Mateus, 10 rounds, for Price's WBA women's welterweight title
Stephen McKenna vs. Lee Cutler, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
Mark Jeffers vs. Elvis Ahorgah, 10 rounds, super middleweights
Viddal Riley vs. Steve Eloundou Ntere, 6 rounds, cruiserweights
Mason Cartwright vs. Dzmitry Atrokhau, 6 rounds, junior middleweights
Frankie Stringer vs. Tatenda Mangombe, 6 rounds, lightweights
Mikie Tallon vs. Benn Norman, 6 rounds, flyweights
Dec. 14: Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico (ESPN+)
Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace, 10 rounds, super middleweights
Alan Picasso Romero vs. Isaac Sackey, 10 rounds, junior featherweights
Jorge Garcia Perez vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, 10 rounds junior middleweights
Sebastian Hernandez vs. Sergio Martin Sosa, 10 rounds junior featherweights
Christian Islas Roldan vs. Juan Anacona, 8 rounds, featherweights
Dec. 14: Ontario, California (DAZN)
Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel, 10 rounds, welterweights
Charles Conwell vs. Gerardo Vergara, 10 rounds, junior middleweights
John Ramirez vs. Ephraim Bui, 10 rounds, junior bantamweights
Marlen Esparza vs. Arely Mucino, 10 rounds, women's junior bantamweights
Victor Morales vs. Jose Ortiz, 10 rounds, junior lightweights
Jorge Chavez vs. Ruben Casero, 8 rounds, junior featherweights
Gael Cabrera vs. Garen Diagan, 6 rounds, junior featherweights
Joshua Garcia vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Jabin Chollet, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
Fabian Guzman vs. Travis Floyd, 4 rounds, junior middleweights
Javier Meza vs. David Music, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
Dec. 14: Nassau, Bahamas
Kevin Lele Sadjo vs. Sebastian Papeschi, 10 rounds, super middleweights
Xu Can vs. Jhonatan Arenas, 10 rounds, junior lightweights
Lazaro Alvarez vs. Ignacio David Iribarren, 10 rounds, lightweights
Anthony Martinez vs. Brayan Santander, 10 rounds, heavyweights
Julio Cesar La Cruz vs. Jeison Troncoso, 10 rounds, heavyweights
Rashield Williams vs. Jose Belloso, 8 rounds, welterweights
Carl Hield vs. Edwin Gamboa, 8 rounds, junior middleweights
LeQuan Wang vs. Tayre Jones, 6 rounds, junior welterweights
Jason Marquez vs. Luis Perez, 4 rounds, junior welterweights