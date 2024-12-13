        <
          Boxing results: Munguia-Surace, Jonas-Habazin, more

          Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace Mikey Williams/Top Rank
          • ESPN
          Dec 13, 2024, 07:39 PM

          Eight notable boxing cards are on the schedule for this weekend, including four women's title fights, the return of former junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia, who's making his fourth appearance this year, and a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division in Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel.

          On Friday, in Sydney, Australia, Desley Robinson defeated Kaye Scott by unanimous decision to win the vacant IBF middleweight title. Robinson (9-3, 3KOs), of Queensland, Australia, won by scorecards of 97-93, 97-93 and 98-92.

          On Saturday, in Liverpool, Natasha Jonas and Ivana Habazin will square off to unify the IBF and WBC women's welterweight titles, and Lauren Price puts her WBA women's welterweight title on the line against Bexcy Mateus in the co-main event, with the winners potentially meeting in a three-belt unification next.

          Also on Saturday, in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Beatriz Ferreira defends her IBF women's lightweight title against Licia Boudersa.

          Jaime Munguia, who defeated Erik Bazinyan by KO in September to rebound from his loss to Canelo Alvarez in May, faces Bruno Surace in a 10-round super middleweight bout in Tijuana, Mexico.

          Here are some of the most notable fight cards this weekend.

          Dec. 13: Sydney, Australia

          • Title fight: Desley Robinson defeated Kaye Scott by UD10 to win the vacant IBF middleweight title

          • Toese Vousiutu defeated Kenny Niko by KO6 in a heavyweight bout

          • Shannon O'Connell defeated Jasmine Parr by SD8 in a women's bantamweight

          • Callum Peters defeated Mitch Holden by TKO1 in a light heavyweight bout

          • Brock Jarvis defeated Adrian Rodriguez by TKO4 in a middleweight bout

          Dec. 13: London (DAZN)

          • George Liddard vs. Omar Nguale Ilunga, 8 rounds, middleweights

          • Shannon Ryan vs. Kate Radomska, 8 rounds, women's junior bantamweights

          • Jimmy Sains vs. Dmitri Protkunas, 6 rounds, middleweights

          • Maisey Rose Courtney defeated Klaudia Ferenczi by points (60-54) in a women's flyweight bout

          • Julia Lee vs. Sara Orszagi, 4 rounds, bantamweights

          Dec. 13: Orlando, Florida (DAZN)

          • Antonio Vargas vs. Winston Guerrero, 12 rounds, bantamweights

          • Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Patrick Mailata, 8 rounds, heavyweights

          • Javon "Wanna" Walton vs. Erik Hanley, 4 rounds, junior lightweights

          • Fradimil Macayo vs. Oscar Escandon, 8 rounds, lightweights

          • Hendri Cedeno vs. Luis Hernandez, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Jamar Pemberton vs. Kahlil Mitchell, 6 rounds, middleweights

          • Dainier Pero vs. Walter Burns, 10 rounds, heavyweights

          • Jeovanny Estela vs. Jocksan Blanco, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Alex Bray vs. Gaston Mario Rios, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Tammara Thibeault vs. Natasha Spence, 6 rounds, women's middleweights

          • Antraveous Ingram vs. Freddy Espinoza, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

          Dec. 14: Monte Carlo, Monaco (DAZN)

          • Cheavon Clarke vs. Leonardo Mosquea, 12 rounds, cruiserweights

          • Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ricardo Espinoza, 12 rounds, junior featherweights

          • Gary Cully vs. Maxi Hughes, 10 rounds, lightweights

          • Title fight: Beatriz Ferreira vs. Licia Boudersa, 10 rounds, for Ferreira's IBF women's lightweight title

          • Teremoana "Junior" Teremoana vs. Volodymyr Katsuk, 6 rounds, heavyweights

          Dec. 14: Liverpool, England

          • Title fight: Natasha Jonas vs. Ivana Habazin, 10 rounds, for Jonas' IBF women's welterweight title and Habazin's WBC women's welterweight title

          • Title fight: Lauren Price vs. Bexcy Mateus, 10 rounds, for Price's WBA women's welterweight title

          • Stephen McKenna vs. Lee Cutler, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Mark Jeffers vs. Elvis Ahorgah, 10 rounds, super middleweights

          • Viddal Riley vs. Steve Eloundou Ntere, 6 rounds, cruiserweights

          • Mason Cartwright vs. Dzmitry Atrokhau, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Frankie Stringer vs. Tatenda Mangombe, 6 rounds, lightweights

          • Mikie Tallon vs. Benn Norman, 6 rounds, flyweights

          Dec. 14: Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico (ESPN+)

          • Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace, 10 rounds, super middleweights

          • Alan Picasso Romero vs. Isaac Sackey, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

          • Jorge Garcia Perez vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, 10 rounds junior middleweights

          • Sebastian Hernandez vs. Sergio Martin Sosa, 10 rounds junior featherweights

          • Christian Islas Roldan vs. Juan Anacona, 8 rounds, featherweights

          Dec. 14: Ontario, California (DAZN)

          • Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel, 10 rounds, welterweights

          • Charles Conwell vs. Gerardo Vergara, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

          • John Ramirez vs. Ephraim Bui, 10 rounds, junior bantamweights

          • Marlen Esparza vs. Arely Mucino, 10 rounds, women's junior bantamweights

          • Victor Morales vs. Jose Ortiz, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

          • Jorge Chavez vs. Ruben Casero, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

          • Gael Cabrera vs. Garen Diagan, 6 rounds, junior featherweights

          • Joshua Garcia vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

          • Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Jabin Chollet, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Fabian Guzman vs. Travis Floyd, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Javier Meza vs. David Music, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

          Dec. 14: Nassau, Bahamas

          • Kevin Lele Sadjo vs. Sebastian Papeschi, 10 rounds, super middleweights

          • Xu Can vs. Jhonatan Arenas, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

          • Lazaro Alvarez vs. Ignacio David Iribarren, 10 rounds, lightweights

          • Anthony Martinez vs. Brayan Santander, 10 rounds, heavyweights

          • Julio Cesar La Cruz vs. Jeison Troncoso, 10 rounds, heavyweights

          • Rashield Williams vs. Jose Belloso, 8 rounds, welterweights

          • Carl Hield vs. Edwin Gamboa, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

          • LeQuan Wang vs. Tayre Jones, 6 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Jason Marquez vs. Luis Perez, 4 rounds, junior welterweights