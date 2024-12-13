Boxing results: Munguia-Surace, Jonas-Habazin, more

Open Extended Reactions

Eight notable boxing cards are on the schedule for this weekend, including four women's title fights, the return of former junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia, who's making his fourth appearance this year, and a welterweight bout between two of the most exciting fighters in the division in Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel.

On Friday, in Sydney, Australia, Desley Robinson defeated Kaye Scott by unanimous decision to win the vacant IBF middleweight title. Robinson (9-3, 3KOs), of Queensland, Australia, won by scorecards of 97-93, 97-93 and 98-92.

On Saturday, in Liverpool, Natasha Jonas and Ivana Habazin will square off to unify the IBF and WBC women's welterweight titles, and Lauren Price puts her WBA women's welterweight title on the line against Bexcy Mateus in the co-main event, with the winners potentially meeting in a three-belt unification next.

Also on Saturday, in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Beatriz Ferreira defends her IBF women's lightweight title against Licia Boudersa.

Jaime Munguia, who defeated Erik Bazinyan by KO in September to rebound from his loss to Canelo Alvarez in May, faces Bruno Surace in a 10-round super middleweight bout in Tijuana, Mexico.

Here are some of the most notable fight cards this weekend.

Dec. 13: Sydney, Australia

Title fight: Desley Robinson defeated Kaye Scott by UD10 to win the vacant IBF middleweight title

Toese Vousiutu defeated Kenny Niko by KO6 in a heavyweight bout

Shannon O'Connell defeated Jasmine Parr by SD8 in a women's bantamweight

Callum Peters defeated Mitch Holden by TKO1 in a light heavyweight bout

Brock Jarvis defeated Adrian Rodriguez by TKO4 in a middleweight bout

Dec. 13: London (DAZN)

George Liddard vs. Omar Nguale Ilunga, 8 rounds, middleweights

Shannon Ryan vs. Kate Radomska, 8 rounds, women's junior bantamweights

Jimmy Sains vs. Dmitri Protkunas, 6 rounds, middleweights

Maisey Rose Courtney defeated Klaudia Ferenczi by points (60-54) in a women's flyweight bout

Julia Lee vs. Sara Orszagi, 4 rounds, bantamweights

Dec. 13: Orlando, Florida (DAZN)

Antonio Vargas vs. Winston Guerrero, 12 rounds, bantamweights

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Patrick Mailata, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Javon "Wanna" Walton vs. Erik Hanley, 4 rounds, junior lightweights

Fradimil Macayo vs. Oscar Escandon, 8 rounds, lightweights

Hendri Cedeno vs. Luis Hernandez, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Jamar Pemberton vs. Kahlil Mitchell, 6 rounds, middleweights

Dainier Pero vs. Walter Burns, 10 rounds, heavyweights

Jeovanny Estela vs. Jocksan Blanco, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

Alex Bray vs. Gaston Mario Rios, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

Tammara Thibeault vs. Natasha Spence, 6 rounds, women's middleweights

Antraveous Ingram vs. Freddy Espinoza, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

Dec. 14: Monte Carlo, Monaco (DAZN)

Cheavon Clarke vs. Leonardo Mosquea, 12 rounds, cruiserweights

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ricardo Espinoza, 12 rounds, junior featherweights

Gary Cully vs. Maxi Hughes, 10 rounds, lightweights

Title fight: Beatriz Ferreira vs. Licia Boudersa, 10 rounds, for Ferreira's IBF women's lightweight title

Teremoana "Junior" Teremoana vs. Volodymyr Katsuk, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Dec. 14: Liverpool, England

Title fight: Natasha Jonas vs. Ivana Habazin, 10 rounds, for Jonas' IBF women's welterweight title and Habazin's WBC women's welterweight title

Title fight: Lauren Price vs. Bexcy Mateus, 10 rounds, for Price's WBA women's welterweight title

Stephen McKenna vs. Lee Cutler, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Mark Jeffers vs. Elvis Ahorgah, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Viddal Riley vs. Steve Eloundou Ntere, 6 rounds, cruiserweights

Mason Cartwright vs. Dzmitry Atrokhau, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

Frankie Stringer vs. Tatenda Mangombe, 6 rounds, lightweights

Mikie Tallon vs. Benn Norman, 6 rounds, flyweights

Dec. 14: Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico (ESPN+)

Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Alan Picasso Romero vs. Isaac Sackey, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

Jorge Garcia Perez vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, 10 rounds junior middleweights

Sebastian Hernandez vs. Sergio Martin Sosa, 10 rounds junior featherweights

Christian Islas Roldan vs. Juan Anacona, 8 rounds, featherweights

Dec. 14: Ontario, California (DAZN)

Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel, 10 rounds, welterweights

Charles Conwell vs. Gerardo Vergara, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

John Ramirez vs. Ephraim Bui, 10 rounds, junior bantamweights

Marlen Esparza vs. Arely Mucino, 10 rounds, women's junior bantamweights

Victor Morales vs. Jose Ortiz, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Jorge Chavez vs. Ruben Casero, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Gael Cabrera vs. Garen Diagan, 6 rounds, junior featherweights

Joshua Garcia vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Jabin Chollet, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Fabian Guzman vs. Travis Floyd, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

Javier Meza vs. David Music, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Dec. 14: Nassau, Bahamas