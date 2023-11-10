        <
          Canelo Alvarez: Biography, record, fights and more

          Al Bello/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Nov 10, 2023, 07:18 PM

          Canelo Alvarez, of Guadalajara, Mexico, is the super middleweight undisputed champion of the world. He has won titles in four different divisions, including super middleweight, junior middleweight, middleweight and light heavyweight. Canelo has notable victories against Gennadiy Golovkin (2-0-1 record in their trilogy), Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Sergey Kovalev and Billy Joe Saunders, among others.

          Next fight: TBA

          Record: 60-2-2, 39 KOs
          DOB: July 18, 1990
          Age: 33
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 70½″ inches
          Height: 5-foot-8

