Canelo Alvarez: Biography, record, fights and more

Canelo Alvarez, of Guadalajara, Mexico, is the super middleweight undisputed champion of the world. He has won titles in four different divisions, including super middleweight, junior middleweight, middleweight and light heavyweight. Canelo has notable victories against Gennadiy Golovkin (2-0-1 record in their trilogy), Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Sergey Kovalev and Billy Joe Saunders, among others.
Next fight: TBA
Record: 60-2-2, 39 KOs
DOB: July 18, 1990
Age: 33
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 70½″ inches
Height: 5-foot-8
