Canelo Alvarez-John Ryder results: Canelo knocks down, defeats Ryder by decision

GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Against the backdrop of 51,000-plus fans who waited nearly 12 years for their hero to return, Canelo Alvarez retained his undisputed super middleweight championship with a unanimous decision victory over England's John Ryder on Saturday at Akron Stadium.

Canelo, boxing's top star, battered and bloodied Ryder and floored him in Round 5, but he couldn't put the challenger away. The 32-year-old fired home run right-hand shots down the stretch, but Ryder, whose nose bled profusely for most of the fight, showed immense courage to hear the final bell.

Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) plans to fight again on Sept. 16 (he routinely headlines on Cinco De Mayo weekend and Mexican Independence Day weekend), and there's only one matchup he has in mind: a rematch with light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol.

