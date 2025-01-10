Former junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring was arrested Thursday evening in Ohio on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence and assault, according to court records.

Herring, 39, was booked into Warren County Jail in Ohio and was awaiting arraignment. His bail was set at $50,000 for the alleged assault and $75,000 for the alleged domestic violence.

Herring's next court date is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Herring (24-5, 12 KOs) retired following his May 2022 loss to Jamaine Ortiz. The former Marine fought under the Top Rank Promotions banner on ESPN for years before that retirement.

Herring won the WBO title at 130 pounds in May 2019 with a decision win over Masayuki Ito. Herring made three successful defenses during his reign, with a decision victory over Lamont Roach (who challenges Gervonta Davis in March) and a sixth-round TKO of former champion Carl Frampton.

Herring dropped the title to Shakur Stevenson in October 2021 via 10th-round TKO. He lost to Ortiz in his next fight.