Puerto Rican boxer Paul Bamba, left, has died at the age of 35. Instagram/bambajuice

Boxer Paul Bamba has died at the age of 35, his manager, Ne-Yo, announced Friday.

The Puerto Rican fighter's death comes less than a week after his last fight, a victory against Rogelio Medina that saw him crowned WBA Gold Cruiserweight champion.

American singer Ne-Yo, who made Bamba the first signing to his new management company in November, confirmed the news in a joint statement alongside Bamba's family on Instagram.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives," the statement read.

"He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination," the statement continued. "We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief."

Bamba had only three defeats in his boxing career and won all of his 14 matches in 2024 by knockout, including his world title victory against Mexican fighter Medina on Dec. 21 in New Jersey.

Jake Paul, who got called out by Bamba after the fight, posted on X: "RIP Paul Bamba."