Adam Azim will fight Sergey Lipinets on Feb.1. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Junior welterweight Adam Azim has said he will produce a knockout win within five rounds over former world champion Sergey Lipinets when they fight on Feb. 1 in London.

Azim (12-0, 9 KOs) is a rising star of British boxing, but will face his toughest challenge yet in Russian Lipinets (18-3, 13 KOs) who won the IBF junior welterweight title in 2017.

After a comfortable knockout victory over Ohara Davies in October, Azim's camp wanted to step up another level as they look to position themselves for a shot at the world title.

While Lipinets is Azim's toughest opponent to date on paper, the 22-year-old was brimming with confidence at a news conference on Wednesday and said he has no doubt what the outcome will be.

"One to five rounds, knockout," Azim said when asked for his pre-fight prediction.

"He's a great fighter, a good fighter, but all due respect to him, I'm going to end his career on the day.

"2025 is definitely when I bring myself to the world stage. When you look at it, Sergey Lipinets, he's an elite fighter, but has he fought anyone like me? He hasn't.

"He only loses at the elite level against Boots [Jaron Ennis], Mikey Garcia. I'm going to prove myself that I'm an elite fighter."

Azim's coach Shane McGuigan said his charge is more than ready to go to the next level.

"What I'm seeing in the gym, it's phenomenal, it's frightening. He's really turned a corner," McGuigan said.

"I swear on my life he's looking sensational. I've never seen a fighter like that up close. He's got the reactions, the ability to close in. He finds these mad shots and you're thinking 'where's that come from.'

"It's something like Naz [Prince Naseem Hamed] but he's got the boxing fundamentals as well to go with it."