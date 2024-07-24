        <
        >

          Jaime Munguia: Biography, record, fights and more

          Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
          • ESPN
          Jul 24, 2024, 07:56 PM

          Jaime Munguia, of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, is a former WBO junior middleweight champion. He made five defenses before moving up to middleweight. Munguia turned pro at the age of 16 and in a little over 10 years has accumulated more than 40 fights. Munguia has notable victories over Liam Smith, Gabriel Rosado, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and John Ryder, among others.

          Next fight: Sept. 20 vs. Erik Bazinyan

          Record: 43-1, 34 KOs
          DOB: Oct. 6, 1996
          Age: 27
          Stance: Orthodox
          Reach: 72 inches
          Height: 6-foot-0

