Jaime Munguia: Biography, record, fights and more

Jaime Munguia, of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, is a former WBO junior middleweight champion. He made five defenses before moving up to middleweight. Munguia turned pro at the age of 16 and in a little over 10 years has accumulated more than 40 fights. Munguia has notable victories over Liam Smith, Gabriel Rosado, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and John Ryder, among others.
Next fight: Sept. 20 vs. Erik Bazinyan
Record: 43-1, 34 KOs
DOB: Oct. 6, 1996
Age: 27
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 72 inches
Height: 6-foot-0
Top Munguia stories:
Canelo: 'I can do whatever I want,' but Benavidez, Crawford should be next
Round-by-round: Canelo Alvarez dominates Jaime Munguia, retains titles
'A different era for me': Canelo's new approach isn't to satisfy his critics
Tensions erupt between Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya at presser
Why is Canelo fighting Munguia? What about Benavidez, Charlo?
Sources: Canelo Alvarez in talks with PBC about Munguia fight
Jaime Munguia, seeking shot at Canelo, finishes Ryder in 9th
Jaime Munguia books next fight against John Ryder on Jan. 27
Boxing sources: Jermall Charlo-Jaime Munguia talks collapse due to fight over U.S. broadcast rights
Jaime Munguia enjoys successful middleweight debut with 11th-round TKO of Gary O'Sullivan
Jaime Munguia moving to middleweight for Gary O'Sullivan bout
Jaime Munguia's future could be at middleweight -- is he ready?
Jaime Munguia tops Takeshi Inoue by unanimous decision to retain title
Jaime Munguia tops Liam Smith via unanimous decision in title defense