Jaime Munguia: Biography, record, fights and more

Jaime Munguia, of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, is a former WBO junior middleweight champion. He made five defenses before moving up to middleweight. Munguia turned pro at the age of 16 and in a little over 10 years has accumulated more than 40 fights. Munguia has notable victories over Liam Smith, Gabriel Rosado, Sergiy Derevyanchenko and John Ryder, among others.

Next fight: Sept. 20 vs. Erik Bazinyan

Record: 43-1, 34 KOs

DOB: Oct. 6, 1996

Age: 27

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 72 inches

Height: 6-foot-0

Munguia's fights and results Date Opponent Result 05/04/2024 Canelo Alvarez L, UD12 01/27/2023 John Ryder W, TKO9 06/10/2022 Sergiy Derevyanchenko W, UD12 11/19/2022 Gonzalo Gaston Coria W, KO3 06/11/2022 Jimmy Kelly W, KO5 02/19/2022 D'Mitrius Ballard W, TKO3 11/13/2021 Gabriel Rosado W, UD12 06/19/2021 Kamil Szeremeta W, TKO6 10/30/2020 Tureano Johnson W, TKO6 01/11/2020 Gary O'Sullivan W, TKO11 09/14/2019 Patrick Allotey W, KO4 - Retained WBO junior middleweight title 04/13/2019 Dennis Hogan W, MD12 - Retained WBO junior middleweight title 01/26/2019 Takeshi Inoue W, UD12 - Retained WBO junior middleweight title 09/15/2018 Brandon Cook W, TKO3 - Retained WBO junior middleweight title 07/21/2018 Liam Smith W, UD12 - Retained WBO junior middleweight title 05/12/2018 Sadam Ali W, TKO4 - Won WBO junior middleweight title 03/17/2018 Jhony Navarrete W, KO3 02/10/2018 Jose Carlos Paz W, KO3 12/09/2017 Paul Valenzuela Cuesta W, TKO2 09/02/2017 Uriel Gonzalez W, KO2 07/01/2017 Jose Lopez Medina W, KO3 04/29/2017 Jhony Navarrete W, UD10 04/01/2017 Gabriel Agramon W, TKO2 03/24/2017 Jorge Juarez W, TKO1 02/04/2017 Juan Macias Montiel W, KO2 12/10/2016 Alvaro Robles W, TKO5 10/22/2016 Alfredo Chavez W, TKO1 08/13/2016 Ramiro Alcaraz W, KO3 07/30/2016 Oscar Mora W, KO2 06/18/2016 Seth Carrillo W, KO2 04/30/2016 Elliot Cano W, TKO5 01/23/2016 Francisco Verduzco W, TKO1 12/05/2015 Gabriel Agramon W, TKO6 07/10/2015 Jose Valdez Salgado W, TKO2 03/14/2015 Julio Nario W, KO4 01/10/2015 Alan Zavala W, UD6 09/20/2014 Jose Valdez Salgado W, UD4 06/27/2014 Jose Arteaga W, UD4 02/28/2014 Gerardo Mendoza W, TKO2 01/11/2014 Juan Velasquez W, TKO2 11/22/2013 Abraham Marquez W, TKO1 10/26/2013 Benjamin Romanillo Urias W, TKO3 08/23/2013 Luis Contreras W, TKO2 07/13/2013 Manuel Mora W, TKO2

