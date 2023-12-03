Open Extended Reactions

Jaime Munguia and John Ryder will meet in a super middleweight bout on Jan. 27 in Phoenix, it was announced Saturday.

Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs), a native of Mexico, is coming off a career-best victory, a unanimous-decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in June. Munguia, 27, scored a 12th-round knockdown to pull out the decision in a leading candidate for ESPN's Fight of the Year.

Now, Munguia will enter what shapes up as another slugfest.

England's Ryder is coming off the biggest bout of his career, a spirited unanimous-decision defeat to Canelo Alvarez in May.

Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) was floored in Round 5 and suffered a broken nose against boxing's top star but was able to land some effective blows down the stretch in Alvarez's homecoming bout in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Munguia, ESPN's No. 6 boxer at 168 pounds, was a titleholder at 154 pounds and is hoping for his own crack at Alvarez next year.

Ryder, ESPN's No. 4 super middleweight, defeated former champion Daniel Jacobs in 2022 in a career-best win.