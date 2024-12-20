Take a look at how heavyweights Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury compare ahead of their much-anticipated rematch on Saturday, December 21. (1:19)

Oleksandr Usyk puts his WBC, WBO and WBA heavyweight world titles on the line in a rematch against Tyson Fury on Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) defeated Fury by split decision back in May to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. Usyk knocked Fury down in Round 9 to seal the victory on the scorecards, 114-113, 115-112 and 113-114. He outlanded Fury in total punches (170-157) in the first encounter, but Usyk was more effective, connecting on 42% of his total punches compared to 32% for Fury. The 170 landed punches were the most by a Fury opponent since Otto Wallin's 127 in 2019.

Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) suffered the first defeat of his professional career, but he was ahead on two judges' scorecards entering the ninth round (77-75, 77-75 and 76-76). Fury entered the fight only allowing opponents to connect 19% of their punches -- the lowest percentage among heavyweights.

"I just gotta hit him more times in the face," Fury told ESPN last week about the rematch. "That's by layman's terms hitting more times in the face than he hits me, and I'll win. That's it."

With a win against Usyk, Fury would become the sixth boxer in history to have three reigns as heavyweight champion and the first since Vitali Klitschko in 2008.

Tale of the Tape Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Ukraine Country England 37 Age 36 22-0 Record 34-1-1 14 KOs 24 6-foot-3 Height 6-foot-9 78 inches Reach 85 Southpaw Stance Orthodox

3: Number of fighters in the four-belt era to become undisputed in multiple divisions. With his victory over Fury in May, Usyk, who also was undisputed at cruiserweight, joined Naoya Inoue (bantamweight and junior featherweight), and Terence Crawford (junior welterweight and welterweight). Fury is also one of three fighters to win titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight (David Haye and Evander Holyfield are the others).

12: Undisputed champions in the four-belt era (since 2004).

Men undisputed champions in four-belt era (since 2004) Fighter Duration of reign Division Artur Beterbiev 2024-Present Light heavyweight Naoya Inoue 2022, 2023-Present Bantamweight, junior featherweight Jermell Charlo 2022 Junior middleweight Devin Haney 2022 Lightweight Canelo Alvarez 2021-2024 Super middleweight George Kambosos Jr. 2021-2022 Lightweight Josh Taylor 2021-2022 Junior welterweight Teofimo Lopez Jr. 2020-2021 Lightweight Oleksandr Usyk 2018-2019, 2024 Cruiserweight, heavyweight Terence Crawford 2017-2018, 2023 Junior welterweigh, welterweigh Jermain Taylor 2005 Middleweight Bernard Hopkins 2004-2005. Middleweight

13: Difference in total punches between Usyk and Fury in their first encounter. Usyk landed 170 against 157 by Fury.

32%: Percentage of total punches landed by Fury in the first fight, way above the 19% that Usyk's opponents had landed on him entering the bout.

Fury enters a world title fight as a challenger for the first time since defeating Deontay Wilder in their second fight in February 2020.

With a win against Usyk, Fury would become just the sixth boxer in history to have three reigns as heavyweight champion and the first since Vitali Klitschko in 2008. (Evander Holyfield has four, Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis, Vitali Klitschko, Michael Moorer all have three.) All those fighters have been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Fury vs. Usyk Punch Stats Comparison Punches Usyk (Last 6 fights at heavy.) Fury (Last 15 fights) Div. avg. Total avg. thrown per round 46.7 44.5 44.1 Total avg. landed per round/body 13.5/3.3 12.6/3 14.3 Percentage 28.9% 28.3% 32.4% Body landed ratio 24.1% 23.4% N/A Jabs avg. thrown per round 25.7 24.1 20.3 Jabs avg. landed per round 4.8 4.2 4.8 Percentage 18.7% 17.4% 23.6% Power avg. thrown per round 21 20.3 23.9 Power avg. landed per round 8.7 8.4 9.5 Percentage 41.4% 41.4% 39.7% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

+130: Odds for Usyk to win the fight per ESPN BET, (Usyk is -160). Fury was a -150 favorite for the first fight, with Usyk a +130 underdog.

9: Fury's successful defenses of the lineal heavyweight championship he won from Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. Fury is just one of four boxers to make at least nine successful defenses dating back to 1962.

2012: Year when Usyk won an Olympic gold medal representing Ukraine.

Usyk punches thrown/landed by round - CompuBox punch stats Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total: Usyk: 9/37 13/56 16/62 16/62 17/64 18/64 18/62 18/66 17/58 25/76 18/67 28/74 Pct.: 24% 23.4% 25% 26.1% 27.3% 28% 28.7% 27.4% 29.4% 32.9% 26.4% 37.4% Fights: 17 17 17 16 16 16 16 14 12 9 8 8 Jabs: Usyk: 6/28 7/40 17/40 7/37 7/37 7/37 7/37 8/39 6/34 7/37 6/35 7/31 Pct.: 20.4% 17.5% 17.5% 18.6% 18.6% 18.6% 18.6% 19.6% 18% 17.7% 16.4% 20.9% Fights: 17 17 17 16 16 16 16 14 12 9 8 8 Power: Usyk: 3.9 6/16 9/22 9/25 10/26 11/27 10/25 10/27 11/24 18/39 12/32 21/43 Pct.: 35.3% 38% 39.6% 37% 38.8% 40.6% 41.3% 38.9% 45.6% 47.4% 37.5% 49.3% Fights: 17 17 17 16 16 16 16 14 12 9 8 8

1: Usyk position in ESPN's heavyweight and pound-for pound rankings.

8.7: Usyk power punches landed per round as a heavyweight, under the division average of 9.5. However, Usyk is more effective at 41.4% than the rest of the division at 39.7%.

3.3: Usyk's body punches landed per round (24.1%). Fury land three body punches per round (23.4%).

7.2: Punches landed by Fury's opponents per round -- fifth fewest among champions and contenders; and five power punches per round -- seventh fewest among champions and contenders.