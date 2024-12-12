How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 fight card

Open Extended Reactions

Two of the greatest heavyweights of their generation put everything on the line just before Christmas, when Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury square off for a second time Dec. 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk's WBA, WBC and WBO world heavyweight titles will be up for grabs.

Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs), ESPN's No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer and No. 1 heavyweight, handed the 36-year-old Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) his first professional loss in May in Riyadh, winning by split decision and becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. Usyk, 37, has since had to relinquish his IBF title to Daniel Dubois, who successfully defended it with a knockout of Anthony Joshua in September.

Fury is 5-0 in rematches, with all the wins coming by stoppage.

Also on the Usyk vs. Fury 2 card

Light middleweight: Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) vs. Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs)

Heavyweight: Moses Itauma (10-0, 8 KOs) vs. Demsey McKean (22-1, 14 KOs)

Heavyweight: Johnny Fisher (12-0, 11 KOs) vs. David Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs)

Super bantamweight: Dennis McCann (16-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Peter McGrail (10-1-0, 6 KOs); For McCann's European super bantamweight title

Featherweight: Isaac Lowe (25-2-3, 8 KOs) vs. Lee McGregor (14-1-1, 11 KOs)

How can fans watch Usyk vs. Fury 2?

The fight card is expected to start around 2 p.m. ET on DAZN Pay-Per-View, with the Usyk-Fury main event expected to begin at approximately 6 p.m. ET

