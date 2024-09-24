Anthony Joshua says he's got "a lot more to bring" to boxing after his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

Daniel Dubois has denied having any preference for his next fight following last Saturday's stunning knockout victory against Anthony Joshua, stating that he will take the fight that offers him the most money.

Dubois, 27, sent Joshua to the canvas four times as he defended his IBF world title with the Round-5 stoppage, and is now the natural challenger to whoever wins the rematch between WBA, WBO and WBC incumbent Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury on Dec. 21.

However, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has already raised the idea of a rematch via a clause in the pre-fight contracts -- with Dubois' promoter Frank Warren denying the existence of such a stipulation -- leaving the Brit with options as to who to fight next.

"I would love a rematch but either one really, whoever pays me more money," Dubois told Talksport when asked what bout he would like.

Daniel Dubois retained his title against Anthony Joshua on Saturday at Wembley. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

He added that even if a rematch wasn't imminent, he would certainly consider the contest in the future.

"Yeah, if that happens down the line then yes ... I want to do even better next time," he said. "I know where I need to improve as well, so as a champion and a fighter I want to prove people wrong every time and that's what we have been doing."