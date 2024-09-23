Open Extended Reactions

Promoter Frank Warren has said he won't push for a fight between Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois given both heavyweights are in his stable, and any bout between them would put him in an "awkward position."

Dubois retained his IBF belt with a devastating fifth-round knockout victory over Anthony Joshua in London on Saturday, silencing any doubters and cementing his spot as one of the elite fighters in the division.

The 27-year-old stunned Joshua with a first-round knockdown in front of 96,000 fans and went on to out-box his opponent, finishing the job in Round 5.

When asked if he thinks Dubois could fight Fury, who has a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk on Dec. 21 in Riyadh, Warren said: "I'm going to tell you straight here, I'd be in a very, very awkward position but if they wanted it and business called for it that's up to them.

"It's not something I would push for. If there's an offer made that makes a lot of sense then that's up to them."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has called for a rematch, something Warren said they would be open to. However, he was adamant there is no strict clause for an immediate rematch, and Dubois will call the shots.

"They can have it if they want it anyway," Warren said. "I think that's something to be considered. Absolutely, anything is on the table. We'll work and see what's the best thing for Daniel. We're in the Daniel Dubois business, the IBF business and we'll see what's best."

Dubois revelled in his victory long into the night, and while he said he was open to a rematch, he also has eyes on Fury and another fight with Usyk, whom he lost to last year.

"They all said I was going to get knocked out, we all saw who got knocked out. I'm glad I proved everyone wrong, but this is the start of my journey," Dubois said. "They [Fury and Usyk] are my targets now; I want to get my rematch [against Usyk] and put the wrong right.

"I feel like the champ, I'm going to keep this belt and keep this train running."