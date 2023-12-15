Deontay Wilder: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder is the former WBC men's heavyweight champion. Wilder held the heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020, and successfully defended the belt on 10 occassions. In 2015, Wilder became the first American world heavyweight champion since 2007, the longest period of time an American had not held a heavyweight title. Wilder lost the WBC belt to Ring Magazine champion Tyson Fury in a 2020 rematch, after retaining the belt in their first matchup via split draw in 2018. Wilder was unsuccessful in reclaiming the title from Fury in a trilogy bout knockout loss in 2021.

Next fight: TBD

Record: 43-2-1, 42 KOs

DOB: Oct. 22, 1985

Age: 38

Stance: Orthodox

Reach: 83 inches

Height: 6-foot-7

Deontay Wilder's fights and results Date Opponent Result Stakes Oct 15, 2022 Robert Helenius KO Oct 9, 2021 Tyson Fury KO For WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles Feb 22, 2020 Tyson Fury TKO Lost WBC heavyweight title, fought for The Ring title Nov 23, 2019 Luis Ortiz KO Retained WBC heavyweight title May 18, 2019 Dominic Breazeale KO Retained WBC heavyweight title Dec 1, 2018 Tyson Fury SD Retained WBC heavyweight title Mar 3, 2018 Luis Ortiz TKO Retained WBC heavyweight title Nov 4, 2017 Bermane Stiverne KO Retained WBC heavyweight title Feb 25, 2017 Gerald Washington TKO Retained WBC heavyweight title Jul 16, 2016 Chris Arreola RTD Retained WBC heavyweight title Jan 16, 2016 Artur Szpilka KO Retained WBC heavyweight title Sep 26, 2015 Johann Duhaupas TKO Retained WBC heavyweight title Jun 13, 2015 Éric Molina KO Retained WBC heavyweight title Jan 17, 2015 Bermane Stiverne UD Won WBC heavyweight title Aug 16, 2014 Jason Gavern RTD Mar 15, 2014 Malik Scott KO Oct 26, 2013 Nicolai Firtha KO Retained WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title Aug 9, 2013 Siarhei Liakhovich KO Retained WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title Apr 27, 2013 Audley Harrison TKO Jan 19, 2013 Matthew Greer TKO Dec 15, 2012 Kelvin Price KO Won vacant WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title Sep 8, 2012 Damon McCreary KO Aug 4, 2012 Kertson Manswell TKO Jun 23, 2012 Owen Beck RTD May 26, 2012 Jesse Oltmanns TKO Feb 25, 2012 Marlon Hayes TKO Nov 26, 2011 David Long KO Nov 5, 2011 Daniel Cota KO Aug 27, 2011 Dominique Alexander TKO Jun 18, 2011 Damon Reed KO May 6, 2011 Reggie Pena TKO Feb 19, 2011 DeAndrey Abron TKO Dec 2, 2010 Danny Sheehan KO Oct 15, 2010 Harold Sconiers TKO Sep 25, 2010 Shannon Caudle KO Jul 3, 2010 Dustin Nichols TKO Apr 30, 2010 Alvaro Morales TKO Apr 2, 2010 Ty Cobb KO Nov 28, 2009 Jerry Vaughn KO Aug 14, 2009 Travis Allen TKO Jun 26, 2009 Kelsey Arnold KO May 23, 2009 Charles Brown KO Apr 24, 2009 Joseph Rabotte KO Mar 14, 2009 Richard Greene Jr. RTD Mar 6, 2009 Shannon Gray TKO Nov 15, 2008 Ethan Cox TKO

Top Wilder stories: