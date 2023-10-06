Ryan Garcia: Biography, record, fights and more

Ryan Garcia, of Victorville, California, now living in Los Angeles, is a former WBC interim lightweight champion and one of the best young talents in boxing. Garcia is also one of the most popular boxers on social media, with more than 10 million followers on Instagram, and 5.6 million followers on TikTok.
He had won six of his last seven fight by stoppage before he suffered a seventh-round KO loss to Gervonta Davis in April 2022. Garcia has notable victories over Jayson Velez, Luke Campbell and Javier Fortuna, among others.
Next fight: Dec. 2 vs. Oscar Duarte
Record: 23-1, 19 KOs
DOB: Aug. 8, 1998
Age: 25
Stance: Orthodox
Reach: 70 inches
Height: 5-foot-8½
