Boxing star Ryan Garcia was formally charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism following his June 8 arrest for allegedly vandalizing the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County district attorney George Gascón announced Thursday.

Garcia, 25, is set to be arraigned Aug. 7 at the Airport Courthouse. If convicted, Garcia faces a maximum sentence of one year in county jail.

"While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community," Gascón said. "Our office will work to ensure the responsible individual is held accountable."

Garcia caused an estimated $15,000 in damage, a Beverly Hills Police Department watch commander told ESPN the day he was arrested. The formal charge was for $400 or more in damage or destruction of property.

"No way I'm going to jail," Garcia posted on X after Thursday's announcement.

Garcia's attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, said in a statement that Garcia apologized to hotel personnel and reimbursed the hotel for the damage caused.

"The past several months have been difficult for Ryan and he understands he has reached a crossroads in both his personal life and career," Goldstein said. "Going forward, he knows the focus must be on his well-being and mental health issues which have been strained. There is no alternative. He apologizes to anyone he has offended with his behavior and words and hopes the investment in his own well-being will demonstrate the sincerity of his apology.

"With regard to the pending misdemeanor criminal matter, we expect to reach a resolution that recognizes his immediate reimbursement, his personal issues and lack of past criminal history. Ryan appreciates the love and support that he has received and hopes to remain in your prayers."

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) was suspended one year last month by the New York Athletic Commission after he tested positive for the banned substance ostarine in the lead-up to his majority decision victory over Devin Haney in April in a major upset.

The result -- Garcia floored Haney three times -- was overturned to a no contest. Garcia is eligible to return in April.