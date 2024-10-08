Open Extended Reactions

The vandalism charge against boxing star Ryan Garcia was dismissed Tuesday in connection with a June incident at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, Garcia's attorney, Michael A. Goldstein, told ESPN.

Garcia, 26, faced the misdemeanor charge after he caused an estimated $15,000 in damages at the posh property.

"As stated back in July, we expected a favorable resolution of this matter and always viewed this through the lens of a civil case," Goldstein said. "This incident occurred a day after Mr. Garcia learned of his mother's significant health issues and was under a tremendous amount of stress."

According to Goldstein, Garcia reimbursed the Waldorf Astoria the approximately $15,000 for the cost of damage immediately and the hotel did not wish to pursue the matter.

"He destroyed property that was ultimately paid for," added Goldstein. "We appreciate the professionalism of the Beverly Hills Police Department, the Waldorf Astoria and the court for granting our motion to dismiss the charges. Mr. Garcia continues to work on his own health as he prepares to get back into the ring."

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) was suspended one year by the New York Athletic Commission in May after he tested positive for the banned substance ostarine in the lead-up to his majority decision victory over Devin Haney in April in a major upset.

The result -- Garcia floored Haney three times -- was overturned to a no contest. Garcia is eligible to return in April.

Garcia is also facing a lawsuit filed by Haney last month in connection with the positive PED test.