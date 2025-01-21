        <
          Errol 'The Truth' Spence Jr.: Biography, record, fights and more

          Errol Spence Jr. Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
          • ESPN
          Jan 21, 2025, 08:13 PM

          Errol Spence Jr., of Desoto, Texas, is a former WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight champion. Spence participated as a welterweight at at the 2012 Olympics, representing the U.S.

          Next fight: TBA

          Record: 28-1, 22 KOs
          DOB: March 3, 1990
          Age: 34
          Stance: Southpaw
          Reach: 72 inches
          Height: 5-foot-9½

          Top Spence stories: