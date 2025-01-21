Errol 'The Truth' Spence Jr.: Biography, record, fights and more

Errol Spence Jr., of Desoto, Texas, is a former WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight champion. Spence participated as a welterweight at at the 2012 Olympics, representing the U.S.
Next fight: TBA
Record: 28-1, 22 KOs
DOB: March 3, 1990
Age: 34
Stance: Southpaw
Reach: 72 inches
Height: 5-foot-9½
