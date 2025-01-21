Errol 'The Truth' Spence Jr.: Biography, record, fights and more

Open Extended Reactions

Errol Spence Jr., of Desoto, Texas, is a former WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight champion. Spence participated as a welterweight at at the 2012 Olympics, representing the U.S.

Next fight: TBA

Record: 28-1, 22 KOs

DOB: March 3, 1990

Age: 34

Stance: Southpaw

Reach: 72 inches

Height: 5-foot-9½

Spence's fights and results Date Opponent Result 07/29/2023 Terence Crawford L, lost WBC/WBA/IBF welterweight titles 04/16/2022 Yordenis Ugas W, TKO10 - Unified WBC/IBF/WBA welterweight titles 12/05/2020 Danny Garcia W, UD - Defended WBC/IBF welterweight titles 09/28/2019 Shawn Porter W, SD - Unified WBC/IBF welterweight titles 03/16/2019 Mikey Garcia W, UD - Defended IBF welterweight title 06/16/2018 Carlos Ocampo W, KO1 - Defended IBF welterweight title 01/20/2018 Lamont Peterson W, TKO7 - Defended IBF welterweight title 05/27/2017 Kell Brook W, KO11 - Won IBF welterweight title 08/21/2016 Leonard Bundu W, KO6 04/16/2016 Chris Algieri W, TKO5 11/28/2015 Alejandro Barrera W, TKO5 09/11/2015 Chris van Heerden W, TKO8 06/20/2015 Phil Lo Greco W, TKO3 04/11/2015 Samuel Vargas W, TKO4 12/13/2014 Francisco Javier Castro W, TKO5 09/11/2014 Noe Bolanos W, TKO2 06/27/2014 Ronald Cruz W, UD 04/18/2014 Raymond Charles W, TKO1 02/10/2014 Peter Oluoch W, KO4 12/13/2013 Gerardo Cuevas W, TKO1 10/14/2013 Emmanuel Lartey W, UD 09/12/2013 Jesus Tavera W, TKO1 07/20/2013 Eddie Cordova W, KO1 06/01/2013 Guillermo Ibarra W, KO1 05/03/2013 Brandon Hoskins W, TKO1 03/02/2013 Luis Torres W, UD 01/26/2013 Nathan Butcher W, TKO1 12/15/2012 Richard Andrews W, TKO3 11/09/2012 Jonathan Garcia W, KO3

