Errol Spence Jr.-Terence Crawford live results and analysis

Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford explain their levels of excitement heading into their July 29 fight. (1:16)

LAS VEGAS -- Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford meet on Saturday night in one of the most-anticipated fights in years which will crown the best welterweight in the world.

The fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is for the undisputed welterweight championship. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) of Desoto, Texas, is the WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight champion, while Crawford (39-0, 30), of Omaha, Nebraska has the WBO belt in the 147-pound division.

Crawford, 35, a three-division champion and a former undisputed junior welterweight champion, won his 147-pound title with a ninth-round TKO over Jeff Horn in June 2018. He has defended the belt six times, including in a sixth-round KO of David Avanesyan in December.

Spence, 33, has been a career welterweight. He defeated Kell Brook by 11th-round KO in 2017 to win the IBF title. He unified the WBC belt with a unanimous-decision win over Mikey Garcia in 2019 and added the WBA title by stopping Yordenis Ugas in 10 rounds in April 2022.

