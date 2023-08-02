In the most anticipated fight this year, Terence Crawford dominated Errol Spence Jr. in a battle between the two current best welterweights in boxing. And it wasn't close, as Crawford knocked down Spence three times en route to a ninth-round TKO win at a packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Crawford (40-0, 23 KOs) became the first men's undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era. He's the only men's fighter in boxing to be undisputed (four belts) in two different divisions. Crawford won all the titles at junior welterweight in 2017 before moving up to welterweight. Claressa Shields is a two-divison undisputed champion in women's boxing having captured all four belts at junior middleweight and middleweight.

Crawford's victory was so dominant that Spence (28-1, 22 KOs), the former No. 4 pound-for-pound, falls out of the top 10.

But Crawford wasn't the only top fighter to shine this past week. Naoya Inoue, No. 2 P4P, produced and impressive as dominant performance against Stephen Fulton to win two junior featherweight world titles. Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs), is a former undisputed bantamweight champion who moved up in weight looking for bigger and better challenges. His performance on Tuesday, July 25, in Japan was good enough to make a claim for the No. 1 spot, but then Crawford had a fight to remember.

"After broadcasting Tuesday's Naoya Inoue masterpiece TKO win against Stephen Fulton, I, as well as many in the boxing media, publicly stated it would take a truly definitive result by Crawford, and that he needed an all-time phenomenal performance that would be forever remembered in order to jump 'The Monster' at No. 1 in my list," ESPN boxing commentator Joe Tessitore told ESPN. "Well, Terence Crawford did just that. His demolition of Errol Spence Jr. was more impressive in stamping his place than Mike Tyson's 90-second dismissal of Michael Spinks in 1998.

Crawford put forth the finest start-to-finish display of skill and savagery at the highest level I can recall over the course of the past few generations. Inoue and Crawford are clearly the two best fighters in the world, by a wide margin. They are passing the eye test, they are acquiring historical records, and they are doing it against world-class competition while cleaning up entire divisions. Inoue is an all-time great, but "Bud" Crawford is different in ways that are easy to describe and hard to deny. He is my new No. 1 with a slight edge over Inoue, a fighter so exceptional that I'm ashamed to even place a No. 2 next to his name. But TBC may just be the real TBE."

Our panel of Mike Coppinger, Ben Baby, Timothy Bradley Jr., Michael Rothstein, Joe Tessitore, Teddy Atlas, Nick Parkinson, Eric Raskin, Crystina Poncher, Michelle Joy Phelps, Bernardo Osuna, Eric Woodyard, Kel Dansby, Bernardo Pilatti, Claudia Trejos, Charles Moynihan, Salvador Rodriguez, Jim Zirolli, Michael Mascaro and Aladdin Freeman share their votes.

More rankings: Divisional rankings and ESPN's women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Note: Results are through Aug. 2.

1. TERENCE CRAWFORD Previous ranking: No. 1

RECORD: 40-0, 31 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO9) Errol Spence Jr., July 29

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. NAOYA INOUE Previous ranking: No. 2

RECORD: 25-0, 22 KOs

DIVISION: Junior featherweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO8) Stephen Fulton, July 25

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

3. OLEKSANDR USYK Previous ranking: No. 3

RECORD: 20-0, 13 KOs

DIVISION: Heavyweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (SD12) Anthony Joshua, Aug. 20

NEXT FIGHT: Aug. 26 vs. Daniel Dubois

4. CANELO ALVAREZ Previous ranking: No. 5

RECORD: 59-2-2, 39 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) John Ryder, May 6

NEXT FIGHT: Sept. 30 vs. Jermell Charlo

5. DMITRY BIVOL Previous ranking: No. 6

RECORD: 21-0, 11 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Gilberto Ramirez, Nov. 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. TYSON FURY Previous ranking: No. 7

RECORD: 33-0-1, 24 KOs

DIVISION: Heavyweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO10) Derek Chisora, Dec. 3

NEXT FIGHT: Oct. 28 vs. Francis Ngannou

7. ARTUR BETERBIEV Previous ranking: No. 8

RECORD: 19-0, 19 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO8) Anthony Yarde, Jan. 28

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

8. DEVIN HANEY Previous ranking: No. 9

RECORD: 30-0, 15 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Vasiliy Lomachenko, May 20

NEXT FIGHT: Oct. 28 vs. Regis Prograis

9. SHAKUR STEVENSON Previous ranking: No. 10

RECORD: 20-0, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO6) Shuichiro Yoshino, April 8

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. GERVONTA DAVIS Previous ranking: N/R

RECORD: 29-0, 27 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight

LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Ryan Garcia, April 22

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points, and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest ranking and then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

Others receiving votes: Errol Spence Jr. (22), Teofimo Lopez (18), Vasiliy Lomachenko (10), Jermell Charlo (7), Jaron Ennis (3).

How our writers voted

Atlas: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Davis, 5. Fury, 6. Lomachenko, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Alvarez, 9. Haney, 10. Ennis

Bradley: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Haney, 8. Stevenson, 9. Lopez, 10. Charlo

Coppinger: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Fury, 7. Haney, 8. Stevenson, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Davis

Tessitore: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Stevenson, 7. Alvarez, 8. Haney, 9. Lopez, 10. Fury

Parkinson: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Alvarez, 7. Davis, 8. Fury, 9. Haney, 10. Stevenson

Raskin: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Bivol, 4. Alvarez, 5. Fury, 6. Usyk, 7. Stevenson, 8. Davis, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Lopez

Baby: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Spence, 7. Haney, 8. Bivol, 9. Stevenson, 10. Fury

Rothstein: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Fury, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Usyk, 7. Davis, 8. Stevenson, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Haney

Phelps: 1. Crawford, 2. Alvarez, 3. Inoue, 4. Spence, 5. Haney, 6. Usyk, 7. Fury, 8. Bivol, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Lopez

Osuna: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Haney, 7. Lopez, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Charlo, 10. Stevenson

Rodriguez: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Fury, 4. Alvarez, 5. Usyk, 6. Bivol, 7. Davis, 8. Haney, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Charlo

Poncher: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Haney, 8. Stevenson, 9. Charlo, 10. Spence

Trejos: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Fury, 8. Haney, 9. Stevenson, 10. Spence

Woodyard: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Fury, 4. Alvarez, 5. Davis, 6. Haney, 7. Lopez, 8. Usyk, 9. Stevenson, 10. Spence

Dansby: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Fury, 6. Haney, 7. Lopez, 8. Spence, 9. Bivol, 10. Stevenson

Moynihan: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Alvarez, 4. Fury, 5. Usyk, 6. Bivol, 7. Haney, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Davis, 10. Spence

Pilatti: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Bivol, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Fury, 6. Usyk, 7. Davis, 8. Haney, 9. Stevenson, 10. Spence

Zirolli: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Alvarez, 4. Stevenson, 5. Fury, 6. Usyk, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Bivol, 9. Haney, 10. Spence

Mascaro: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Stevenson, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Davis, 8. Haney, 9. Alvarez, 10. Charlo

Freeman: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Stevenson, 6. Alvarez, 7. Haney, 8. Davis, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Spence

ESPN experts' poll

First place: Crawford (19), Inoue (1)

Second place: Inoue (18), Crawford (1), Alvarez (1)

Third place: Usyk (12), Fury (3), Alvarez (2), Bivol (2), Inoue (1)

Fourth place: Bivol (7), Alvarez (6), Beterbiev (3), Fury (1), Stevenson (1), Davis (1), Spence (1)

Fifth place: Alvarez (5), Fury (5), Bivol (3), Usyk (2), Stevenson (2), Beterbiev (1), Haney (1), Davis (1)

Sixth place: Usyk (5), Beterbiev (4), Haney (3), Alvarez (2), Bivol (2), Fury (1), Stevenson (1), Spence (1), Lomachenko (1)

Seventh place: Haney (6), Davis (5), Lopez (3), Fury (2), Beterbiev (2), Alvarez (1), Stevenson (1)

Eighth place: Haney (5), Stevenson (4), Bivol (3), Beterbiev (2), Davis (2), Usyk (1), Alvarez (1), Fury (1), Spence (1)

Ninth place: Beterbiev (6), Stevenson (4), Haney (3), Charlo (2), Lopez (2), Alvarez (1), Bivol (1), Davis (1)

10th place: Spence (7), Stevenson (3), Charlo (3), Fury (2), Lopez (2), Haney (1), Davis (1), Ennis (1)