Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Which fighter made the biggest move? Marshall? Mayer?

Mikaela Mayer moved up one division for a second consecutive fight, this time to face Silvia Bortot at junior welterweight (catchweight of 142 pounds) in a fight she dominated, winning all 10 rounds. And her next fight could also be at a higher weight class. Mayer said during her post-fight interview that she wants to compete at welterweight moving forward.

"I'm ready for that fight [against Jonas]. It's a big jump going from 130 pounds to 147 pounds, but I'm prepared to go to 147 pounds and take on Tasha [IBF welterweight champion Natasha] Jonas straight away," Mayer said. "We're both looking for big fights, we have both solidified our names, ideally I would want it next."

With the victory over Bortot, Mayer moves up one spot to No. 6. Amanda Serrano and Seniesa Estrada also moved up one spot after victories over Heather Hardy and Leonela Yudica, respectively. Alycia Baumgardner was removed from the rankings after testing positive for a banned substance.

"I moved Mikaela up to No. 3 on my list for a couple of reasons. Any time a fighter moves up a weight class, there is risk involved. Mikaela checked all of the boxes in her win Saturday over Bortot -- good lateral movement, pressed the action and countered very well," Charlie Moynihan, ESPN senior managing producer, said. "It was also her fourth fight in 17 months -- hats off to an active fighter. Is her next fight at 147 pounds? Quite possibly. And to borrow an adage from college football coach Prime (Deion Sanders) and Colorado University: "We're coming." So is Mikaela Mayer.

Savannah Marshall, however, was the biggest mover. Marshall gained three spots after her majority decision victory over Franchon Crews Dezurn to become the undisputed super middleweight champion. Crews Dezurn fails to make the top 10 following the loss.

And Jonas makes her P4P debut at No. 10 after defeating Kandi Wyatt to win the IBF welterweight title.

Here's the current top 10.

Note: Results are through Sept. 6.

1. CLARESSA SHIELDS Previous ranking: No. 1

RECORD: 14-0, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Maricela Cornejo, June 3

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: No. 3

RECORD: 45-2-1, 30 KOs

DIVISION: Featherweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Heather Hardy, Aug. 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

3. KATIE TAYLOR Previous ranking: No. 2

RECORD: 22-1, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: L (MD10) Chantelle Cameron, May 20

NEXT FIGHT: Nov. 25 vs. Chantelle Cameron

4. CHANTELLE CAMERON Previous ranking: No. 4

RECORD: 18-0, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Katie Taylor, May 20

NEXT FIGHT: Nov. 25 vs. Katie Taylor

5. SENIESA ESTRADA Previous ranking: No. 6

RECORD: 25-0, 9 KOs

DIVISION: Strawweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Leonela Yudica, July 28

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: No. 7

RECORD: 19-1, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Silvia Bortot, Sept. 2

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

7. SAVANNAH MARSHALL Previous ranking: No. 10

RECORD: 13-1, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Franchon Crews Dezurn, July 1

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

8. JESSICA MCCASKILL Previous ranking: No. 8

RECORD: 12-3, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: L (TKO3) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 5

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

9. NATASHA JONAS Previous ranking: N/R

RECORD: 14-2-1, 9 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO10) Kandi Wyatt, July 1

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. DELFINE PERSOON Previous ranking: N/R

RECORD: 48-3, 19 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight

LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Bo Mi Re Shin, May 28

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

Others receiving votes: Christina Hammer (3), Franchon Crews Dezurn (2), Jessica Nery Plata (2), Yokasta Valle (2), Terri Harper (1), Hyun Choi (1), Shadasia Green (1).

How our experts voted

Michael Rothstein: 1. Shields, 2. Cameron, 3. Taylor, 4. Serrano, 5. Estrada, 6. McCaskill, 7. Mayer, 8. Marshall, 9. Jonas, 10. Valle

Timothy Bradley Jr.: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Estrada, 5. Mayer, 6. Cameron, 7. Marshall, 8. McCaskill, 9. Jonas, 10. Crews-Dezurn

Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Estrada, 6. Mayer, 7. Jonas, 8. Marshall, 9. McCaskill, 10. Harper

Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Shields, 2. Serrano, 3. Taylor, 4. Cameron, 5. Estrada, 6. Mayer, 7. Marshall, 8. Jonas, 9. Nery Plata, 10. Valle

Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Serrano, 3. Cameron, 4. Taylor, 5. Marshall, 6. McCaskill, 7. Jonas, 8. Estrada, 9. Mayer, 10. Crews-Dezurn

Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shield, 2. Serrano, 3. 3. Mayer, 4. Cameron, 5. Taylor, 6. Estrada, 7. Persoon, 8. Hammer, 9. Marshall, 10. Choi

Kel Dansby: 1. Shields, 2. Cameron, 3. Serrano, 4. Taylor, 5. McCaskill, 6. Marshall, 7. Estrada, 8. Mayer, 9. Jonas, 1p. Green

ESPN experts' poll

First place: Shields (7)

Second place: Serrano (3), Taylor (2), Cameron (2)

Third place: Serrano (3), Taylor (2), Mayer (1), Cameron (1)

Fourth place: Cameron (3), Taylor (2), Serrano (1), Estrada (1)

Fifth place: Estrada (3), Taylor (1), Mayer (1), Marshall (1), McCaskill (1)

Sixth place: Mayer (2), McCaskill (2), Cameron (1), Estrada (1), Marshall (1)

Seventh place: Marshall (2), Jonas (2), Estrada (1), Mayer (1), Persoon (1)

Eighth place: Marshall (2), Estrada (1), McCaskill (1), Mayer (1), Jonas (1), Hammer (1)

Ninth place: Jonas (3), Mayer (1), Marshall (1), McCaskill (1), Nery Plata (1)

10th place: Crews-Dezurn (2), Valle (2), Choi (1) Green (1), Harper (1)