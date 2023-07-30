        <
        >

          Terence Crawford's ninth-round TKO of Errol Spence Jr. lights up social media

          play
          Stephen A.: Terence Crawford is the best in the world right now (1:16)

          Stephen A. Smith tabs Terence Crawford as the best pound-for-pound fighter after his win over Errol Spence Jr. (1:16)

          • Brianna Williams, ESPNJul 30, 2023, 04:33 AM

          Saturday night's bout between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford took years to come to fruition -- and the action in Las Vegas proved to be worth the wait.

          Crawford, the new undisputed welterweight champion, knocked down Spence Jr. in Round 2 and never looked back. He asserted his dominance early and often with a decisive victory via TKO in the ninth round. It marked the first loss of Spence Jr.'s career and Crawford improved to 40-0 as the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

          Just before the end of Round 7, Crawford sent Spence Jr. to the canvas for the third time and several stars were in awe.

          "He was the better man tonight," said Spence Jr., who holds the rematch clause.

          Praise immediately poured in for the new champ.