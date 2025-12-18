Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua weigh-in LIVE: Latest updates, news from Miami

Check out the numbers behind Jake Paul controversial bout against Anthony Joshua. (1:38)

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua will face off for the final time tonight as they weigh-in in Miami and you can follow all the updates on ESPN.

Thursday evening's weigh-in is ceremonial, as we already know all of the fighters' official weights.

Joshua made the 245 pound limit stipulated in the contracts, coming in at 243.4 pounds while Paul, who typically fights at cruiserweight, was 216.6 pounds.

Alycia Baumgardner weighed in at 129.2 pounds while Leila Beaudoin came in at 130 pounds ahead of the co-main event for the unified junior lightweight title. All other fighters also made weight on Thursday.

The talking is almost done, but you can expect a few final words from the fighters as the excitement and anticipation lifts.

Can Paul pull off the unthinkable? Or will AJ do the business before chasing even more huge fights in 2026.

Follow all the updates from this evening's proceedings here.