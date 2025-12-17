Jake Paul promises biggest upset in sports history vs. Anthony Joshua

Open Extended Reactions

Jake Paul has said he will beat Anthony Joshua in the biggest upset in sports history. Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul has vowed to pull off "the biggest upset in sports history" by beating Anthony Joshua.

Former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) is set to fight Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) on Friday in Miami, live on Netflix.

Paul is a huge underdog going into the bout against the vastly more experienced Joshua, but has full belief he can pull off a remarkable victory.

"One of us is going to sleep. That's what we're going to do here. That's what this heavyweight fight's about. All glory to God. Thank you God, thank you Jesus for this moment. I'm so grateful for everybody," Paul said at Wednesday's open workout.

"I started my boxing journey here in Miami. We're bringing it back and I'm going to shock the world and pull off the biggest upset in sports history."

Joshua appeared relaxed during Wednesday's workouts, shadow boxing and hitting the pads before praising Paul's courage.

"It was an honour to be invited to America. To come and perform in front of some amazing people, the Miami crowd, the international crowd," Joshua said.

"So I just said: 'It's got to be done.' I got to give him [Paul] respect, because I'm f------ ready.

Joshua's new team -- who also train Oleksandr Usyk -- including boxing trainer Iegor Golub and strength and conditioning coach Jakub Chycki joined him in the ring.