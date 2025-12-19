Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- After vowing earlier this week to pull off "the biggest upset in sports history" against Anthony Joshua, Jake Paul said he actually believes a victory Friday night in Miami would be something much larger than any sporting event.

Less than 24 hours before he steps into the ring against the former two-time heavyweight champion, Paul predicted he would knock out Joshua in an upset that would be "biblical, like reimagining David beating Goliath."

Paul, a YouTuber-turned-prizefighter, has constantly referred to the story of David and Goliath when discussing his fight with Joshua. In the story, the young shepherd boy David, facing insurmountable odds, defeats the giant Goliath while armed with only a sling and stones.

"I've studied David and Goliath going into this fight," Paul told ESPN, explaining how his faith would help him against Joshua. "There's a split-second moment where Goliath draws back his arrow, and that's when David can hit him. I believe the same thing will happen here. There's going to be a moment when Joshua is exposed, and I know I have the power to be able to beat him."

While Paul's right hand has been his weapon of choice to this point in his boxing career, he emphasized that his best punch is actually his jab, which he said sets up his right. He said that he would surprise everyone Friday night with how much he has improved offensively and even predicted he would finish Joshua relatively early in the fight.

"You'll definitely see a lot more skill in my boxing, but I don't think I'm going to have the highest punch output for this fight," he said. "I think I end up knocking him out in the fourth or fifth round."

While Paul's ascent in boxing with just over five years of experience has been an unlikely story, Joshua will be by far the most experienced and accomplished fighter he has ever faced. Should Paul shock the world with a victory Friday night, he says he doesn't know how he would possibly one-up himself.

"I'm not totally sure where I would go from here," Paul said. "The only thing left to do is become a world champion, but I really don't know. I think my next career move after this has to be something to do with helping and inspiring the world. This fight is one way to do it but maybe I get into politics. Imagine Jake Paul entering a space like that. It's going to be more people talking s--- there for sure."