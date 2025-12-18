I masterminded Anthony Joshua's shock loss - here's my advice to Jake Paul

Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua has been to the United States for a fight he was expected to easily win once before, and left the victim of an upset which sent shockwaves through boxing.

The mastermind of Joshua's downfall has told ESPN how he plotted it, and whether Jake Paul stands any chance of repeating the shock which ended the former world heavyweight champion's first reign.

Andy Ruiz is a name that will forever remain in the minds of boxing fans everywhere for what he did in June 2019. Shocks rarely come bigger than the one that occurred in Madison Square Garden -- an arena that has seen its fair share of famous sporting moments. To make it even more shocking, Ruiz was a late replacement for Jarrell Miller in the lead up to the fight.

How he did it still remains a widely discussed subject. So who better to explain that than the main who game-planned it? Is there anything Jake Paul can take from it ahead of the hotly-anticipated fight this Friday night in Miami?

What was the secret to Anthony Joshua's shock loss?

Manny Robles, Ruiz's then-trainer, told ESPN: "Andy was in his prime, at that moment. A month prior to fighting Joshua, we fought Alexander Dimitrenko. He was a monster, he must have been 6-foot-7, he was a bigger fighter than Joshua. He was a solid heavyweight, 36-4, a great professional record, he was a good fighter.

"Andy stopped him in five rounds. That's what prepared us for Joshua."

While the boxing world at large stood in wonder at that outcome, from Ruiz's team there was a sense of momentum and belief. It's easy for the fan to say or think something from a distance, especially online, but those inside a fighter's camp know best -- they know how the cogs really turn.

"It wasn't an accident that we fought someone like that," Robles said. "It was like a tune-up fight that led to Joshua, and led to the result.

"The timing was perfect. We got Andy back in the gym right away, then found ourselves in Madison Square Garden fighting Joshua."

What was your gameplan to beat Anthony Joshua?

Andy Ruiz Jr., right, was down once but he knocked down Anthony Joshua twice in an all-action third round of their first fight in June at Madison Square Garden. Nick Potts/Getty Images

"I was looking to attack the body because Joshua had never fought someone who goes to the body like Andy does, with jabs and straight right hands," Robles explained.

"Andy works under the jab and fights in close. When you connect with the body, he drops his guard, and you aim for a right hand over the top."

Ruiz was made to work for the victory and it's easy to forget he himself had to get up from the canvas. After going down in the third, Ruiz dusted himself off and put together a remarkable fight, patiently wearing Joshua down.

"That basically worked for us, targeting the body. Slowly, we wore him down," Robles said.

"To be truthful I didn't expect Andy to get the knockout right away. But he did!

"At the time, Joshua was the best heavyweight and was pound-for-pound one of the best fighters in the world. He is still a very good fighter."

Joshua has lost three more times, twice on points to Oleksandr Usyk, then by knockout against Daniel Dubois. But none of his losses have been as shocking as his sole fight in the United States. He heads back to the east coast for the first time since this week.

"Andy and Jake are two different fighters, though..."

What advice would there be for Jake Paul?

"Run for your life," Robles warned.

"Honestly, there is nothing he can do in that ring against someone like Joshua. Test his chin, maybe, but I don't think he's got the power to hurt Joshua."

Much has been made and said in regards to the huge size differences between Joshua and Paul -- and rightly so. Paul is also the shortest opponent of Joshua's in a decade. The American is listed as standing at 6-foot-1, which is five inches shorter than the Brit.

It doesn't stop there in regards to physical advantage though, with Joshua. Most recently, Joshua weighed in to face Daniel Dubois at 252 pounds. Paul, meanwhile, was 227 pounds when he met the ageing Mike Tyson in a heavyweight bout.

"Joshua has fought Klitschko, Parker, Povetkin, Usyk twice, Dubois, the best of the best in the division," Robles sighed. "Here, we have Jake Paul...

"I don't know what Jake is thinking. Maybe he's not thinking..."

Finally -- can Paul repeat the success of Ruiz?

"I am expecting Joshua to do what he's supposed to do, and knock this guy out," Robles insisted. "That's what is expected from a fighter like Joshua, a real super-heavyweight and a former world champion.

"No disrespect to Paul who has courage to step into the ring -- but I don't expect the fight to go longer than three rounds."

Questions still remain of the level of fighters Paul has faced thus far. While the former YouTube star has clearly worked on his boxing skills, doubts persist over the age and skill ability of his opponents. Joshua is, in reality, the first true, current boxer he's faced. Throw in the aforementioned size dynamics and this really is a mountain for Paul to climb.

"Paul hasn't fought anybody worth mentioning except Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and we know what his career has been like, and what he's got himself into," Robles said.

"There's no-one else worth mentioning, except Mike Tyson. Logic tells you that Joshua will go in there and destroy this guy."