No delays, no warm-ups; the time for Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury is now

It's unlikely Tyson Fury stayed up until 4.30 a.m. to watch Anthony Joshua fight Jake Paul, but he would have woken up to an avalanche of messages about one thing.

"Tyson, did you see what AJ said about you? You have to fight him!"

More than that. Please fight Joshua next.

In the still and calm of the very early morning after Joshua had dispatched Paul, you could almost hear boxing fans pleading with him and Fury to do it now.

No warm-up fights. No delays. No shenanigans.

Joshua, it would seem, is game. If he takes a fight against Paul for a stack of money, why would he not fight Fury for a stack more money?

It doesn't need marinating, it's already several years past its best-before date. A February fight has been discussed for Joshua, and April for Fury against other opponents.

Why? So they can risk getting injured, or worse, lose against seemingly lesser opponents?

The ball is in Fury's court. He has said he is retired; that he wouldn't come back for "£1 billion." Maybe not. But nothing will give the Gypsy King itchy knuckles and get his heart racing more than seeing Joshua call him out; labelling him "Twitter fingers."

"If Tyson Fury is as serious as he thinks he is... Step in the ring me next if you're a real bad boy. Don't do all that talking ... Let's see you in a ring and talk with your fists," Joshua said in the ring following his Round Six win over Paul.

Calculated. Direct. Personal.

"Step in the ring with me next."

Joshua knows time is of the essence and what's more, it's still a huge fight between two British icons. It sells out Wembley Stadium in minutes.

Fury's inability, driven by the ego which every single fighter in the world possesses; to keep away from the spotlight was highlighted in a video he posted on social media last week, when he chastised Joshua for saying he could "kill" Paul in the ring.

Tyson Fury announced his retirement in January. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

So any notion that Fury doesn't care is nonsense.

"Here's a fun fact -- if I ever come across you bum, I'm knocking you dead spark out," Fury said.

There we go. That's the Tyson we know and love!

All we can hope is he cares enough to put it all on the line and get back in the ring. He's had a year off but has kept active, posting nearly weekly updates about his workouts and gym sessions.

Joshua, while he got a run-out against Paul, wasn't exactly tested. It's not like he'll be battled hardened or gained an edge over Fury with the stunt in Miami.

There's no need for any more delays, warm-ups or build up.

So please, for the sake of everyone, sign the deal, announce the date, touch gloves and get it on.