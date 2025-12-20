Joshua vs. Paul: Kevin Garnett, Chad Johnson top reactions to fight

Anthony Joshua finds an opening in the sixth round and takes advantage to claim a knockout victory over Jake Paul. (0:53)

It might have taken longer than most boxing fans expected, but Anthony Joshua handed Jake Paul the second loss of his professional career.

Joshua, a former two-time unified heavyweight champion, beat Paul by sixth-round KO in the main event of a fight card Friday night at Miami's Kaseya Center. Despite being a heavy favorite, Joshua took his time. He picked his opponent apart, wearing on the smaller Paul for five rounds and scoring four knockdowns, putting him away in Round 6.

The loss caught the attention of many active and former athletes and celebrities. Here are the best reactions to Joshua's dominant victory.

Lord... that looked like Martin and Hitman Hearns 😭😭😭 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) December 20, 2025

Yeah anthony joshua #what script — SHAQ (@SHAQ) December 20, 2025

AJ isn't trying to hurt him at all, wide open shots & he's holding back, purposely not cutting the ring off & the minimal pressure he's applying has Jake overwhelmed. Commend him for trying though 🫡 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 20, 2025

Jake Paul might as well be wearing a red nose with floppy shoes!!! 🥊🤡🎪 — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) December 20, 2025

Dat boi don't work hard enough 🤦‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 20, 2025

I think Gervonta would've done him worst — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) December 20, 2025

One thing I can honestly say about Jake Paul..he's living out his dream! Win or lose, I respect your approach. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 20, 2025

Man what typa fight is dis — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) December 20, 2025

Regardless of the outcome Jake Paul got into the ring with an Olympic gold medalist & former heavyweight world champion & tried his best until the very end. You have to give that man his respect now... he's done what most would never & he didn't give up. Well done Jake. — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) December 20, 2025

Damn. — O'Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) December 20, 2025