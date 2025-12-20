        <
          Joshua vs. Paul: Kevin Garnett, Chad Johnson top reactions to fight

          Anthony Joshua KOs Jake Paul in dominant victory (0:53)

          • ESPN staffDec 20, 2025, 06:20 AM

          It might have taken longer than most boxing fans expected, but Anthony Joshua handed Jake Paul the second loss of his professional career.

          Joshua, a former two-time unified heavyweight champion, beat Paul by sixth-round KO in the main event of a fight card Friday night at Miami's Kaseya Center. Despite being a heavy favorite, Joshua took his time. He picked his opponent apart, wearing on the smaller Paul for five rounds and scoring four knockdowns, putting him away in Round 6.

          The loss caught the attention of many active and former athletes and celebrities. Here are the best reactions to Joshua's dominant victory.