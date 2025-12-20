Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- In a battle of former UFC champions, Anderson Silva scored a second-round stoppage win over Tyron Woodley on Friday night in a cruiserweight contest scheduled for six rounds on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua at the Kaseya Center.

Silva, 50, blasted Woodley with an uppercut in Round 2 and put him down with a series of punches. Woodley made it back to his feet, but his body language suggested he'd had enough, leading his corner to throw in the towel at the 1:33 mark.

"I just tried to take my time and use my distance," Silva said. "I'm lucky."

This was far from luck for Silva.

The longest reigning champion in UFC history at 2,457 days, Silva (4-2, 3 KOs) transitioned to boxing full time in 2021 when he was released from his UFC contract after winning only one of his last nine MMA fights. The Brazilian defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and knocked out Tito Ortiz in 2021 but dropped a unanimous decision to Paul in 2022.

In his first fight in over three years, Silva was originally slated to face Chris Weidman, who ended his legendary championship reign in the UFC. But an arm injury forced Weidman out of the fight, and he was replaced on short notice by Woodley.

Woodley (0-3) was UFC welterweight champion from 2016 to 2019 but left the promotion when his contract ended in 2021. He ended up facing Paul twice, losing a narrow split decision in August 2021 before being violently knocked out in the rematch four months later.

Anderson Silva wobbled Tyron Woodley with a vicious uppercut and went on to score a second-round TKO victory in their boxing match Friday night. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix

Woodley was no match for Silva on Friday night and struggled with his opponent's 5-inch height advantage. Silva patiently waited for Woodley to attack in the first round as boos began to fill the arena due to the lack of action. That all changed in Round 2 when Silva closed the distance, cut an angle and fired the uppercut that rocked Woodley. With Woodley in trouble, Silva bounced combinations off his opponent until he went down to the canvas.

Afterward, Silva stated that he wants to become a police officer in Beverly Hills, California, where he now resides, but that he is not finished with his boxing career. He said he wants to revisit a fight with a foe he calls the "Venom" to his "Spiderman."

"Chris Weidman," Silva responded when asked who he wanted to fight next. "Chris, I know you hurt your arm and I'm waiting. I'm waiting for you to get better. Let's go show how the ex-UFC fighters can do a good job in boxing and respect the boxing community. I'm waiting for you."