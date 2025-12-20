Anthony Joshua calls out 'Twitter fingers" Tyson Fury after Jake Paul win

Anthony Joshua finds an opening in the sixth round and takes advantage to claim a knockout victory over Jake Paul. (0:53)

Anthony Joshua directly called out Tyson Fury and said he wants to fight his British rival next after his win over Jake Paul.

It wasn't pretty, but Joshua beat Paul with a Round 6 knockout in Miami on Friday night in what was his first fight in 15 months.

Paul ran and evaded Joshua in the early rounds, before the Brit finally managed to pin him down, dropping Paul three times on the way to the stoppage.

Attention immediately turned to what would be next for Joshua and he made it clear what his preference was.

"I can't wait to roll into 2026," Joshua said in the ring afterwards.

Anthony Joshua called out Tyson Fury following his win over Jake Paul. Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images

"If Tyson Fury is as serious as he thinks he is, and he wants to put down his Twitter fingers and put on some gloves, and come and fight one of the realist fighters out there who will take on any challenge, step in the ring with me next if you're a real bad boy.

"Don't do all that talking: 'AJ this, AJ that.' Let's see you in the ring and talk with your fists."

Joshua and Fury -- both former heavyweight world champions -- have been linked with a fight for several years, but the clash has never happened.

While he confirmed there are no fixed plans in place and discussions will be held in the coming days about Joshua's next move, promoter Eddie Hearn said facing Fury next is an option.

"We can do that straight away. No interim fights. If Tyson's ready, AJ's ready, we don't have to fight in February or March," Hearn said.

Hearn had said their plan was for Joshua to fight another opponent in February before taking on Fury later in the year, but insisted they would be ready to fight early next year.