Stephen A. Smith speaks on Terence Crawford's legacy and the future of boxing as the undefeated boxer retires. (1:46)

Stephen A.: Terence Crawford is one of the greatest boxers ever (1:46)

Open Extended Reactions

Hamzah Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) has been ordered to fight Diego Pacheco (25-0, 18 KOs) for the vacant WBO super-middleweight championship.

The belt was left behind by the retirement of Terence Crawford, who became undisputed in the division when he brilliantly beat Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

But Crawford's retirement with a 42-0 record means the titles at 168 pounds are vacant, and Britain's Sheeraz could benefit.

Hamzah Sheeraz ordered to fight Diego Pacheco. Getty Images

The WBO have ordered Sheeraz (promoted by Frank Warren's Queensberry) to fight Pacheco (promoted by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom) for the vacant title.

Sheeraz had previously been mandated by the WBC to fight for their vacant super-middleweight title which they stripped from Crawford, before his retirement.

The WBC ordered Sheeraz to fight Christian Mbilli for their gold but he now has a second option to become a world champion.

Sheeraz made an explosive super-middleweight debut this year when he knocked out Edgar Berlanga.

Previously, his sole world title shot came in the middleweight division but ended in a draw against Carlos Adames for the WBC title.

Pacheco, who he could now meet in 2026, is undefeated in 25.

The promoters of Sheeraz and Pacheco have 20 days to agree terms on a fight, including the purse split, data and venue, or they must go to purse bids in accordance with WBO rules.