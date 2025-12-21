Lawrence Okolie calls out Moses Itauma after KO win vs. Ebenezer Tetteh

Open Extended Reactions

Lawrence Okolie beat Ebenezer Tetteh with a routine Round Two knockout in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday before quickly calling out Moses Itauma.

Tetteh (23-4, 20 KOs) was coming off back-to-back defeats to Dillian Whyte and Frazer Clarke, both by knockout, and didn't provide much of a challenge to Okolie (23-1, 17 KOs) who hardly got out of first gear.

Okolie, who has Nigerian parents and was fighting in Africa for the first time, landed a big right hand early and wobbled Tetteh again later in the Round One.

There was little in the way of movement from either fighter with with Okolie given plenty of time to line up his shots.

It came as no surprise that Tetteh didn't return for Round Three and Okolie notched up one of the easier wins of his career.

After the fight, the Brit made it clear who he wants next.

"We're looking forward to the future," Okoile said. "I'm wishing Moses Itauma look in his fight against [Jermaine] Franklin and then after that we've been mandated to box for the final eliminator for the world title.

"Two Nigerians getting it on. It's going to be amazing."

Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) will fight Franklin in Manchester on Jan. 24.

The WBC have ordered Okolie and Itauma, who are both represented by Frank Warren's Queensberry promotions, to fight.

German Agit Kabayel, who fights Damian Knyba next month is the WBC interim champion.