Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez: Biography, record, fights and more

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez is the WBO men's flyweight champion. Rodriguez is the former WBC junior bantamweight champion. He won the WBO flyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Chistian Gonzalez Henandez. As the WBC junior bantamweight champ, "Bam" successfully defended the title twice.

Next fight: Dec. 16 vs. Sunny Edwards

Record: 18-0, 11 KOs

DOB: Jan. 20, 2000

Age: 23

Stance: Southpaw

Reach: 67 inches

Height: 5-foot-4

Rodriguez's fights and results Date Opponent Result 12/16/2023 Sunny Edwards For Rodriguez's WBO title; Edwards IBF title 04/08/2023 Christian Gonzalez Hernandez W, UD - Won vacant WBO flyweight title 09/17/2022 Israel Gonzalez W, UD - Retained WBC super bantamweight title 06/25/2022 Wisaksil Wangek W, TKO8 - Retained WBC super bantamweight title 02/05/2022 Carlos Cuadras W, UD - Won vacant WBC super bantamweight title 10/16/2021 Jose Alejandro Burgos W, KO4 12/12/2020 Saul Juarez W, KO2 09/05/2020 Janiel Rivera W, KO1 02/29/2020 Marco Sustaita W, TKO8 07/27/2019 Cesar Garcia Torrijos W, TKO3 03/16/2019 Rauf Aghayev W, TKO3 12/01/2018 Josue Morales W, UD 09/30/2018 Edwin Reyes W, UD 05/05/2018 Armando Vasquez W, KO3 03/09/2018 Santiago Sanchez Bayardo W, TKO1 11/17/2017 Jorge Mosqueira W, KO2 06/10/2017 Robert Ledesma W, UD 04/28/2017 Erick Jovani Negrete W, TKO1 03/10/2017 Mauricio Cruz W, UD

