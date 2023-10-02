Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez: Biography, record, fights and more

Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez is the WBO men's flyweight champion. Rodriguez is the former WBC junior bantamweight champion. He won the WBO flyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Chistian Gonzalez Henandez. As the WBC junior bantamweight champ, "Bam" successfully defended the title twice.
Next fight: Dec. 16 vs. Sunny Edwards
Record: 18-0, 11 KOs
DOB: Jan. 20, 2000
Age: 23
Stance: Southpaw
Reach: 67 inches
Height: 5-foot-4
