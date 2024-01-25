        <
          Jonas beats Mayer twice: In the ring and in ESPN women's P4P rankings

          Natasha Jonas retains IBF title via split decision (1:25)

          Natasha Jonas keeps her IBF title via split decision vs. Mikaela Mayer Saturday night in England. (1:25)

          Jan 25, 2024, 12:37 PM

          Natasha Jonas overcame a tough test against Mikaela Mayer to retain her IBF welterweight title with a split-decision victory Saturday night at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Two judges scored the fight for Jonas 96-94 and 96-95, and the third for Mayer 97-93.

          Jonas (15-2-1, 9 KOs) is a two-division champion and in 2012 she became the first British woman to participate in boxing at the Olympic Games in London.

          Every round between Jonas and Mayer was close, with Jonas starting faster and landing the more effective shots, including punishing body punches. Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs), a former junior lightweight champion making her welterweight debut, took over the fight in the last few rounds, busting Jonas' left eye and backing her up with powerful right hands.

          "I know she is going to be absolutely devastated with the result because I've been there," Jonas, who had a controversial split draw against Terri Harper in 2020 and lost a close decision to Katie Taylor in 2021, said after the fight. "It feels like the world is over. She is on my top two people that I've fought. She is very skilled. Her time will come again. She beat a lot of the champions."

          Mayer believed she did enough to win and asked for a rematch, which, she said, is deserved.

          "I landed the cleaner shots," Mayer said. "I think that this fight is worth seeing again. Like she said, it was one of the toughest fights she's had. I didn't have a rematch clause on my side, but I'm hoping we can get this fight done again."

          Jonas moves up three places and takes the No. 6 spot from Mayer, who drops to No. 8.

          Here's the current top 10.

          Note: Results are through Jan. 25.

          1. CLARESSA SHIELDS     Previous ranking: No. 1

          RECORD: 14-0, 2 KOs
          DIVISION: Middleweight undisputed champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Maricela Cornejo, June 3
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          2. KATIE TAYLOR     Previous ranking: No. 3

          RECORD: 23-1, 6 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior welterweight undisputed champion and lightweight unified champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 25
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          3. AMANDA SERRANO     Previous ranking: No. 2

          RECORD: 46-2-1, 30 KOs
          DIVISION: Featherweight unified champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Danila Ramos, Oct. 27
          NEXT FIGHT: March 2 vs. Nina Meinke

          4. CHANTELLE CAMERON     Previous ranking: No. 4

          RECORD: 18-1, 8 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior welterweight
          LAST FIGHT: L (MD10) Katie Taylor, Nov. 25
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          5. SENIESA ESTRADA     Previous ranking: No. 5

          RECORD: 25-0, 9 KOs
          DIVISION: Strawweight unified champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Leonela Yudica, July 28
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          6. NATASHA JONAS     Previous ranking: No. 9

          RECORD: 15-2-1, 9 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Mikaela Mayer, Jan. 20
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          7. SAVANNAH MARSHALL     Previous ranking: No. 7

          RECORD: 13-1, 10 KOs
          DIVISION: Super middleweight unified champion
          LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Franchon Crews Dezurn, July 1
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          8. MIKAELA MAYER     Previous ranking: No. 6

          RECORD: 19-2, 5 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight
          LAST FIGHT: L (SD10) Natasha Jonas, Jan. 20
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          9. JESSICA MCCASKILL     Previous ranking: No. 8

          RECORD: 12-3-1, 5 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight unified champion
          LAST FIGHT: DRAW (SD10) Sandy Ryan, Sept. 23
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          10. DELFINE PERSOON     Previous ranking: No. 10

          RECORD: 49-3, 19 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior lightweight
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD6) Agustina Marisa Belen Rojas, Nov. 1
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          The formula

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

          Others receiving votes: Yokasta Valle (4), Franchon Crews Dezurn (2), Hyun Choi (1)

          How our experts voted

          Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Jonas, 6. Estrada, 7. Mayer, 8. Marshall, 9. McCaskill, 10. Crews-Dezurn

          Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Estrada, 5. Cameron, 6. Marshall, 7. Jonas, 8. McCaskill, 9. Mayer, 10. Valle

          Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Marshall, 6. Jonas, 7. McCaskill, 8. Mayer, 9. Estrada, 10. Crews-Dezurn

          Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Serrano, 3. 3. Taylor, 4. Estrada, 5. Jonas, 6. Mayer, 7. Cameron, 8. Persoon, 9. Marshall, 10. Choi

          Claudia Trejos: 1. Shield, 2. Serrano, 3. Taylor, 4. Cameron, 5. Marshall, 6. Jonas, 7. Persoon, 8. Mayer, 9. Estrada, 10. McCaskill

          Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Estrada, 6. Marshall, 7. Jonas, 8. Valle, 9. Persoon, 10. Mayer

          Andrew Feldman: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Estrada, 5. Cameron, 6. Marshall, 7. Jonas, 8. McCaskill, 9. Mayer, 10. Persoon

          ESPN experts' poll

          First place: Shields (6), Taylor (1)

          Second place: Taylor (4), Serrano (2), Shields (1)

          Third place: Serrano (5), Taylor (2)

          Fourth place: Cameron (4), Estrada (3)

          Fifth place: Cameron (2), Marshall (2), Jonas (2), Estrada (1)

          Sixth place: Marshall (3), Jonas (2), Estrada (1), Mayer (1)

          Seventh place: Jonas (3), Cameron (1), Mayer (1), Mcaskill (1), Persoon (1)

          Eighth place: Mayer (2), McCaskill (2), Marshall (1), Persoon (1), Valle (1)

          Ninth place: Estrada (2), Mayer (2), Marshall (1), McCaskill (1), Persoon (1)

          10th place: Crews-Dezurn (2), Mayer (1), McCaskill (1), Persoons (1), Valle (1), Choi (1)