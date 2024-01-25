Natasha Jonas keeps her IBF title via split decision vs. Mikaela Mayer Saturday night in England. (1:25)

Natasha Jonas overcame a tough test against Mikaela Mayer to retain her IBF welterweight title with a split-decision victory Saturday night at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Two judges scored the fight for Jonas 96-94 and 96-95, and the third for Mayer 97-93.

Jonas (15-2-1, 9 KOs) is a two-division champion and in 2012 she became the first British woman to participate in boxing at the Olympic Games in London.

Every round between Jonas and Mayer was close, with Jonas starting faster and landing the more effective shots, including punishing body punches. Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs), a former junior lightweight champion making her welterweight debut, took over the fight in the last few rounds, busting Jonas' left eye and backing her up with powerful right hands.

"I know she is going to be absolutely devastated with the result because I've been there," Jonas, who had a controversial split draw against Terri Harper in 2020 and lost a close decision to Katie Taylor in 2021, said after the fight. "It feels like the world is over. She is on my top two people that I've fought. She is very skilled. Her time will come again. She beat a lot of the champions."

Mayer believed she did enough to win and asked for a rematch, which, she said, is deserved.

"I landed the cleaner shots," Mayer said. "I think that this fight is worth seeing again. Like she said, it was one of the toughest fights she's had. I didn't have a rematch clause on my side, but I'm hoping we can get this fight done again."

Jonas moves up three places and takes the No. 6 spot from Mayer, who drops to No. 8.

Here's the current top 10.

Note: Results are through Jan. 25.

1. CLARESSA SHIELDS Previous ranking: No. 1

RECORD: 14-0, 2 KOs

DIVISION: Middleweight undisputed champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Maricela Cornejo, June 3

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

2. KATIE TAYLOR Previous ranking: No. 3

RECORD: 23-1, 6 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight undisputed champion and lightweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Chantelle Cameron, Nov. 25

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

3. AMANDA SERRANO Previous ranking: No. 2

RECORD: 46-2-1, 30 KOs

DIVISION: Featherweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Danila Ramos, Oct. 27

NEXT FIGHT: March 2 vs. Nina Meinke

4. CHANTELLE CAMERON Previous ranking: No. 4

RECORD: 18-1, 8 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight

LAST FIGHT: L (MD10) Katie Taylor, Nov. 25

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

5. SENIESA ESTRADA Previous ranking: No. 5

RECORD: 25-0, 9 KOs

DIVISION: Strawweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (UD10) Leonela Yudica, July 28

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. NATASHA JONAS Previous ranking: No. 9

RECORD: 15-2-1, 9 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (SD10) Mikaela Mayer, Jan. 20

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

7. SAVANNAH MARSHALL Previous ranking: No. 7

RECORD: 13-1, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: W (MD10) Franchon Crews Dezurn, July 1

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

8. MIKAELA MAYER Previous ranking: No. 6

RECORD: 19-2, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight

LAST FIGHT: L (SD10) Natasha Jonas, Jan. 20

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

9. JESSICA MCCASKILL Previous ranking: No. 8

RECORD: 12-3-1, 5 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight unified champion

LAST FIGHT: DRAW (SD10) Sandy Ryan, Sept. 23

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. DELFINE PERSOON Previous ranking: No. 10

RECORD: 49-3, 19 KOs

DIVISION: Junior lightweight

LAST FIGHT: W (UD6) Agustina Marisa Belen Rojas, Nov. 1

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on.

Others receiving votes: Yokasta Valle (4), Franchon Crews Dezurn (2), Hyun Choi (1)

How our experts voted

Nick Parkinson: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Jonas, 6. Estrada, 7. Mayer, 8. Marshall, 9. McCaskill, 10. Crews-Dezurn

Salvador Rodriguez: 1. Taylor, 2. Shields, 3. Serrano, 4. Estrada, 5. Cameron, 6. Marshall, 7. Jonas, 8. McCaskill, 9. Mayer, 10. Valle

Bernardo Pilatti: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Marshall, 6. Jonas, 7. McCaskill, 8. Mayer, 9. Estrada, 10. Crews-Dezurn

Charlie Moynihan: 1. Shields, 2. Serrano, 3. 3. Taylor, 4. Estrada, 5. Jonas, 6. Mayer, 7. Cameron, 8. Persoon, 9. Marshall, 10. Choi

Claudia Trejos: 1. Shield, 2. Serrano, 3. Taylor, 4. Cameron, 5. Marshall, 6. Jonas, 7. Persoon, 8. Mayer, 9. Estrada, 10. McCaskill

Damian Delgado Averhoff: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Cameron, 5. Estrada, 6. Marshall, 7. Jonas, 8. Valle, 9. Persoon, 10. Mayer

Andrew Feldman: 1. Shields, 2. Taylor, 3. Serrano, 4. Estrada, 5. Cameron, 6. Marshall, 7. Jonas, 8. McCaskill, 9. Mayer, 10. Persoon

ESPN experts' poll

First place: Shields (6), Taylor (1)

Second place: Taylor (4), Serrano (2), Shields (1)

Third place: Serrano (5), Taylor (2)

Fourth place: Cameron (4), Estrada (3)

Fifth place: Cameron (2), Marshall (2), Jonas (2), Estrada (1)

Sixth place: Marshall (3), Jonas (2), Estrada (1), Mayer (1)

Seventh place: Jonas (3), Cameron (1), Mayer (1), Mcaskill (1), Persoon (1)

Eighth place: Mayer (2), McCaskill (2), Marshall (1), Persoon (1), Valle (1)

Ninth place: Estrada (2), Mayer (2), Marshall (1), McCaskill (1), Persoon (1)

10th place: Crews-Dezurn (2), Mayer (1), McCaskill (1), Persoons (1), Valle (1), Choi (1)